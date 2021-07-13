‘Come home’, ‘We all know you want to’ – Message from former player causes a stir among many QPR fans

Bristol City striker Nahki Wells has sent a message to new QPR signing Jimmy Dunne, which has caused a stir among fans of the west London club.

The R’s announced today that Dunne had joined from Burnley for an undisclosed fee and signed a three-year deal at the west London club, with the option of a further 12 months.

After arriving at his new club, 23-year-old has received a message from Wells – one of his former Clarets teammates and a player that knows the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium well.

Big Jim!!!! All the best down there lad. Great club for you to go and kick on with 👊🏾 https://t.co/qZJLoRNOUS — Nahki Wells (@nahkiwells) July 13, 2021

The striker was a teammate of Dunne at Turf Moor and spent a season and half on loan with the R’s before joining his current club, City, 18 months ago.

Wells has added 16 goals in 67 games since joining the Robins but is yet to rediscover the impressive form he showed during his most recent spell with the west London club.

Despite leaving midway through the season, it seems the 31-year-old remains a popular figure among the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium faithful.

In fact, Wells’ recent message has drawn the attention of R’s supporters – with many calling for him to return to the Championship club.

Read their reaction here:

Come and join him Nahki ❤️ https://t.co/e9sfnxjSrr — Matt (@Matthew9695) July 13, 2021

There’s still another space reserved in the squad for yourself just stick the transfer request in and get back to London we all know you want to — Phil (@Phil_Newman_) July 13, 2021

When you coming back mr wells love to see you in our famous blue and white shirt again. — kevin davis (@DKevinas) July 13, 2021

One day your back home nahki lad — meldog (@ajmelhuish) July 13, 2021

Come home Nahki… !! This season is going to be one of the best. I can feel it already! 🔵⚪️🔵⚪️🔵⚪️🔵⚪️🔵⚪️🔵 — Paulos (@Paulos0987) July 13, 2021

Come join him Nahki,we miss you!!!🔵⚪️ — QPR LATEST NEWS (@latest_qpr) July 13, 2021

Nahki come back please — EzeEra 🇮🇹 (@TheEzeEra) July 13, 2021

Always welcome back Nahki — Ralph Neville (@RNevofficial) July 13, 2021