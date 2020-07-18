Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Leeds United

‘Come home’, ‘They’ll need the money’ – Many Leeds United fans react excitedly to message from ex-player

Published

9 mins ago

on

Former Leeds United midfielder Lewis Cook has reached out Twitter after the Whites’ promotion to the Premier League was confirmed last night, which has drawn an interesting reaction from many fans of the Yorkshire club.

Huddersfield Town beat West Bromwich Albion 2-1 at the John Smith’s Stadium – a result that guarantees Leeds a top-two finish and therefore automatic promotion.

The Whites were relegated from the Premier League back in 2004 and have finally – after 16 years away – secured their return to the top flight of English football.

Cook, who came through the Leeds academy system before joining Bournemouth in 2016, took to Twitter yesterday to congratulate “everyone involved with the club”.

The 23-year-old midfielder was born in Yorkshire and first joined Leeds in 2004 – the year they were relegated from the top flight.

He progressed through their academy system and age-group sides before making his debut in 2014.

Cook would go on to feature 85 times for the Whites in total before Bournemouth signed him for a fee rising up to £10 million in 2016.

The central midfielder has been in and out of the starting XI at the Vitality Stadium and it appears many Leeds fans would like to see him return to Elland Road in the summer.

They took to Twitter to reply to his message and call for Cook to rejoin his boyhood club.

Read their reaction here:


