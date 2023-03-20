Swindon Town striker Charlie Austin scored four times in the League Two side's 4-4 draw with Rochdale on Saturday, which has left many QPR fans pining for their former striker.

Austin's second permanent spell at Loftus Road came to an end when he was released by the Championship club in the summer.

The 33-year-old headed down under to sign for A-League side Brisbane Roar but cut his time in Australia short and was soon back in English football re-signing for Swindon, which is where he started his career.

Austin has enjoyed a fruitful return to The County Ground and took his tally for the Robins to eight goals in 11 games with a stunning performance in the eight-goal thriller against Rochdale this weekend.

His four-goal display looked set to earn Swindon the victory before Ian Henderson's stoppage-time equaliser ensured the points were shared.

Austin took to Twitter after the game to reflect on his eye-catching performance.

That has drawn the attention of R's supporters, who saw their slide slip closer to the relegation zone with another defeat this weekend.

Austin's impressive form at Swindon has left many fans of the west London club pining for the former forward...