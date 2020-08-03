‘Come back when you can double that’ – Many Nottingham Forest fans react to transfer offer for star

According to the Telegraph, Sheffield United have had a £10m bid rejected for Matty Cash, with interest starting to emerge in the Nottingham Forest defender.

Cash was arguably Forest’s standout player of the season this term, making 45 appearances across all competitions under Sabri Lamouchi.

The 22-year-old has come up leaps and bounds under Lamouchi since being converted into a right-back in pre-season, following an injury to Tendayi Darikwa, and interest is now starting to emerge in the wing-back.

The Telegraph claims that Forest have rejected a £10m bid from Sheffield United for Cash, with other Premier League sides Southampton and West Ham expected to make bids for the defender.

It is claimed that Forest are set to hold out for around £15m for Cash, who signed a new long-term deal at the City Ground until 2023 this season.

Solid in defence and threatening going forward, Cash has the ability to step up to the Premier League, and after Forest’s failure to win promotion this season, their task of keeping the player will be hard.

With George Baldock and Enda Stevens establishing themselves as two of Sheffield United’s most important players at wing-back, Cash would provide real competition for the pair if he made the move to Bramall Lane.

Here, we take a look at Forest fans’ reactions to the Blades’ offer…

Please say Forest are holding out for double that John? English talent is at a premium — DeltaDarikwa (@CityGroundShelf) August 2, 2020

He won’t go not if we’re serious about promotion — Nath (@Nath1taia) August 2, 2020

The moment @mattycash622 signs for a PL club, before even kicking a ball his value would be £30m. This is a guy who should be playing at the very top level, but we can't be getting shafted like we were for Antonio. We need to keep him if we're serious about pushing for PL. — Elephant Juice (@ElephantJuices) August 2, 2020

£10 million 😂😂😂 this is not Osbourn, Robinson and Mcgoldrick it’s CASH ⭐️⭐️ — mongoosebiker (@Allstarreds) August 2, 2020

@SUFCM06 10 mill offer rejected mate, I reckon we'll accept 20 mill — Josh 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 (@_JoshNffc) August 2, 2020

Can Sheffield United please go away, you're whole backline is gonna be full of forest players at this rate — Jack McClorry (@officialJM7x) August 2, 2020

£10m 😝😂😝😂 double it you muppets and we might open one eye? #nffc this kid @mattycash622 is proper mustard – he will make your beef taste good ❤️ — B8S (@B8Batesy7891) August 2, 2020

Shouldn’t be entertaining anything under 20 million — James Taylor 🇭🇰 (@jtweets92) August 2, 2020

Lol come back when you can double that — Pete Atkinson (@acho13) August 2, 2020

Was that just for his his left leg? Shouldn’t listen to any offers which aren’t 20 million plus — Ryan Bardill (@ryanbardill10) August 2, 2020