‘Come back when you can double that’ – Many Nottingham Forest fans react to transfer offer for star

Published

9 mins ago

on

According to the Telegraph, Sheffield United have had a £10m bid rejected for Matty Cash, with interest starting to emerge in the Nottingham Forest defender.

Cash was arguably Forest’s standout player of the season this term, making 45 appearances across all competitions under Sabri Lamouchi.

The 22-year-old has come up leaps and bounds under Lamouchi since being converted into a right-back in pre-season, following an injury to Tendayi Darikwa, and interest is now starting to emerge in the wing-back.

The Telegraph claims that Forest have rejected a £10m bid from Sheffield United for Cash, with other Premier League sides Southampton and West Ham expected to make bids for the defender.

It is claimed that Forest are set to hold out for around £15m for Cash, who signed a new long-term deal at the City Ground until 2023 this season.

Solid in defence and threatening going forward, Cash has the ability to step up to the Premier League, and after Forest’s failure to win promotion this season, their task of keeping the player will be hard.

With George Baldock and Enda Stevens establishing themselves as two of Sheffield United’s most important players at wing-back, Cash would provide real competition for the pair if he made the move to Bramall Lane.

Here, we take a look at Forest fans’ reactions to the Blades’ offer…


