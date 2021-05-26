Do Not Sell My Personal Information
‘Come back soon’ – Plenty of Sunderland fans keen to see familiar face return after recent club announcement

8 mins ago

Sunderland have recently announced that their loanees will return to their parent clubs ahead of the 2021/22 campaign. 

The Black Cats missed out on promotion into the Championship, after being beaten on aggregate by Lincoln City, despite winning 2-1 in the second-leg of the clash at the Stadium of Light.

One of the loanees that caught the eye with a number of impressive showings for Lee Johnson’s side this term was defender Dion Sanderson.

The Wolves loanee went on to make 28 appearances for the League One side, as they finished fourth in the third-tier standings this season.

But his time with the Black Cats didn’t end the way he would have wanted it to, as Sanderson was ruled out of action in their play-off clash with Lincoln City through injury.

His last outing for the club was against Wigan Athletic, in a 2-1 defeat for Sunderland back in April.

Plenty of Sunderland supporters were quick to take to social media to plead with the club to re-sign Sanderson ahead of the new league campaign, which is set to start in August.

