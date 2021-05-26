‘Come back soon’ – Plenty of Sunderland fans keen to see familiar face return after recent club announcement

Sunderland have recently announced that their loanees will return to their parent clubs ahead of the 2021/22 campaign.

The Black Cats missed out on promotion into the Championship, after being beaten on aggregate by Lincoln City, despite winning 2-1 in the second-leg of the clash at the Stadium of Light.

One of the loanees that caught the eye with a number of impressive showings for Lee Johnson’s side this term was defender Dion Sanderson.

The Wolves loanee went on to make 28 appearances for the League One side, as they finished fourth in the third-tier standings this season.

But his time with the Black Cats didn’t end the way he would have wanted it to, as Sanderson was ruled out of action in their play-off clash with Lincoln City through injury.

His last outing for the club was against Wigan Athletic, in a 2-1 defeat for Sunderland back in April.

Plenty of Sunderland supporters were quick to take to social media to plead with the club to re-sign Sanderson ahead of the new league campaign, which is set to start in August.

Take a look at the best of the reaction from Twitter below….

Sign Dion Sanderson and Jones on a permanent deal — Mando🇨🇵🇨🇭 (@KINGMAGUIRE1) May 25, 2021

Please sign Sanderson immediately. Thanks — Liam (@liamswanston_) May 25, 2021

Retire Dions number haway — Matty Cain (@MattyCain2) May 25, 2021

Would love to see Dion back next season. — Andrew 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 (@Ajwallaceoct79) May 25, 2021

Please come back @SandowRs 🙏🏻 — Jackie Spoors (@JackieSpoors) May 25, 2021

Bring back Sando — Richie Martin (@RichieTAMartin) May 25, 2021

Get Dion and Jones signed immediately no matter the price #SAFC https://t.co/w6G4W0wHUH — Liam Sullivan (@LiamSullivan73) May 25, 2021

not too bothered about the other 2 but we need to do everything we can to get Sanderson https://t.co/YNKopg54Iu — kyle 🤐 (@kylesafc_73) May 25, 2021

gonna miss you dion https://t.co/lZOzpqurMV — Chris Hogg (@chris28hogg) May 25, 2021