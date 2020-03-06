‘Come back’ – Plenty of Fulham fans react to former face’s update

Fulham fans have reacted to ex-manager Slavisa Jokanovic’s recent Twitter post.

Jokanovic guided Fulham to promotion in 2018, but was sacked after only 12 games in the Premier League, amassing five points in that time and sitting bottom of the table.

Seven months later he was unveiled as the new manager of Qatari side Al-Gharafa.

It prompted a response from plenty of Fulham fans, who’d love to see him come back to Craven Cottage. Fulham are 3rd in the Championship table and only four points behind what Jokanovic’s Fulham were at this stage during their promotion season.

But fans have been growing unhappy with Scott Parker. Results have been contested at times this season, and they’ve suffered some heavy defeats at the Cottage.

Can you get 15 out of 15 on this Fulham quiz? Have a go now!

1 of 15 13th December 1996 - Košice, Slovakia Marek Rodak Aleksandar Mitrovic Tyrese Francois Aboubakar Kamara

But they remain on the brink of the automatic promotion places, and in with a very real chance of playing Premier League football next season.

Here’s what fans had to say on Jokanovic’s tweet:

Don’t worry bout that come back to fulham Slav we need you — steven matthews (@steven_nt) March 5, 2020

Born winner, born to come back to fulham, you know it makes sense. The guvnor. — Gary Billing (@gary_billing) March 5, 2020

fancy creating more memories with us gaffer? pic.twitter.com/3nqs38VEBY — billy (@TheBillyWright) March 6, 2020

King — CAIRNEYHELPYOU (@cairneyhelpyou) March 5, 2020

Come back and fight for a champions league place here gaffer — ed (@FulhamFCNews1) March 5, 2020

Come back to Fulham!!! 🙏🏻 — Dean Henwood (@Deanhenwood84) March 6, 2020