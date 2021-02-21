‘Come back’, ‘Miss you’ – Many Nottingham Forest fans react to Matty Cash’s message to Reds midfielder

Nottingham Forest got back to winning ways after a two-game spell without a victory with a 1-0 triumph over Blackburn Rovers.

It needed some heroics in the end from goalkeeper Brice Samba, but Forest secured a vital three points to take them back up to 17th place in the Championship following Coventry’s big win over Brentford earlier in the day.

Alex Mighten grabbed the only goal of the game on 26 minutes for Forest after the youngster slammed the ball home from the edge of the box.

There was a big scare late in the game though as Samba took out Blackburn defender Ryan Nyambe in the box, giving Rovers a chance of taking a point and perhaps even more.

But Samba got down well to Adam Armstrong’s spot-kick to save the game for his side and secured the three points – Mighten though was the real match-winner.

And he caught the attention of Matty Cash – who departed the City Ground for Aston Villa in the summer for a sizeable fee of £14 million – who tweeted in support of his former team-mate following his goal.

With Cash being a fan-favourite during his time at Forest and Mighten on his way to becoming the new upcoming talent for Forest supporters, there has been much excitement to Cash’s tweet and how he is still following the club.

Check out some of their comments to the flying full-back on Twitter below.

