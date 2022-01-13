‘Come back better’ – Many Swansea City fans react as club confirm temporary player exit

Swansea City forward Liam Cullen has joined Lincoln City on loan for the rest of the season.

The Imps have picked up significantly this month and have pulled off excellent wins over Oxford United and Sunderland in succession to pull themselves away from the relegation zone.

Cullen joins Morgan Whittaker at Sincil Bank, also on loan from the Swans, and will be hoping to establish himself in Michael Appleton’s attacking contingent for the remainder of the campaign.

The 22-year-old has only managed four starts in the league this season, and therefore from a development perspective it makes more sense for him to go out and seek regular game time.

The additions of Michael Obafemi and Joel Piroe in the summer saw Cullen fall down the pecking order, and the return of Kyle Joseph from Cheltenham Town this month has made a loan switch attractive for both parties.

Appleton has a good record of improving younger players in the lower leagues and Swansea will be hoping his impact can see Cullen return in the summer with a greater chance of breaking into the regular first team picture in South Wales.

Here, we have taken a look at some of the best of the reaction from Swansea fans on Twitter to the news of Cullen’s departure…

Needs regular game time . The lad will run his legs off . — Jason Rees (@JasonRees7) January 13, 2022

hope he goes and smashes it there and builds his confidence up. Best of luck Cullen 💪 — josh roberts (@JxshuaRoberts) January 13, 2022

good luck liam! 100% needed and will come back better👌🏼 Kilgetty Messi x — sarah (@sarahcodd1) January 13, 2022

Good move. One that’s been coming for a while. Best of luck @LiamJCullen 👊 https://t.co/RMqgnLWKcH — Liam 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 (@Liam_SCFC_) January 13, 2022

Finally. He’s needed this for a long time. Hope he finally finds his evident scoring ability there and might have to take a trip down the road to MK to keep an eye. All the best Liam🦢 https://t.co/JHPBGKeCyU — James 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 (@JamesSCFC_) January 13, 2022