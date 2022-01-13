Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Championship News

‘Come back better’ – Many Swansea City fans react as club confirm temporary player exit

Published

24 seconds ago

on

Swansea City forward Liam Cullen has joined Lincoln City on loan for the rest of the season.

The Imps have picked up significantly this month and have pulled off excellent wins over Oxford United and Sunderland in succession to pull themselves away from the relegation zone.

Cullen joins Morgan Whittaker at Sincil Bank, also on loan from the Swans, and will be hoping to establish himself in Michael Appleton’s attacking contingent for the remainder of the campaign.

The 22-year-old has only managed four starts in the league this season, and therefore from a development perspective it makes more sense for him to go out and seek regular game time.

The additions of Michael Obafemi and Joel Piroe in the summer saw Cullen fall down the pecking order, and the return of Kyle Joseph from Cheltenham Town this month has made a loan switch attractive for both parties.

Appleton has a good record of improving younger players in the lower leagues and Swansea will be hoping his impact can see Cullen return in the summer with a greater chance of breaking into the regular first team picture in South Wales.

Quiz: Can you name which club Swansea City signed these 28 midfielders from?

1 of 28

Matt Grimes

Here, we have taken a look at some of the best of the reaction from Swansea fans on Twitter to the news of Cullen’s departure…


Related Topics:

Passionate Football League obsessive and long-suffering Charlton Athletic supporter.

ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: ‘Come back better’ – Many Swansea City fans react as club confirm temporary player exit

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: