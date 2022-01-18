Colwill’s future, Leeds’ O’Brien chase, Daly returns: The latest Huddersfield Town transfer talking points

Huddersfield Town have an eye on the Championship’s play-off places as we move through the first month of 2022.

Carlos Corberan has overseen a hugely impressive first half of the 2021/22 season and Huddersfield fans can start to dream of an unlikely top-six finish.

That’s what makes the January transfer window so intriguing, as Huddersfield decide whether to stick or twist when it comes to Corberan’s squad.

There are just under two weeks of the window remaining, leaving plenty of room for further developments in or out of the John Smith’s Stadium.

We explore the latest headlines here:

Levi Colwill

Colwill has been a revelation on loan from Chelsea this season, making 20 appearances in the Championship and proving to be one of the division’s leading young centre-backs.

Prior to this move, the 18-year-old hadn’t featured in a senior game of football, which makes his rise that bit more remarkable.

The Athletic confirm that despite Premier League interest in taking Colwill on loan for the remainder of the season, he will be staying with Huddersfield.

That’s an undoubted boost for the Terriers given Colwill’s impressive performances on the left of a back-three.

The report states that the only way Chelsea could recall Colwill would be if he hadn’t played a suitable amount of minutes in the Championship, which isn’t the case.

Journalist rules Leeds out of O’Brien move

One of the summer’s main sagas was Leeds United’s pursuit of Lewis O’Brien.

That didn’t come off and Leeds are still looking for a midfield recruit this month, whilst O’Brien thrives in the Huddersfield engine room.

Despite that, it doesn’t sound like the Premier League side will be revisiting a deal for the 23-year-old.

As per David Anderson (speaking to GiveMeSport), the interest appears dead at the minute.

“I’ve been told that the Lewis O’Brien ship has sailed now (for Leeds). Of course, he has since signed his new deal at Huddersfield and he seems settled there for now.”

Daly returns

Matty Daly has returned to Huddersfield following his loan spell with Hartlepool United in League Two.

The 20-year-old scored seven goals for Hartlepool across all competitions, but has returned to the John Smith’s Stadium in the last 24 hours.

Town confirmed the news yesterday on Twitter:

🤝 We can confirm that Matty Daly has been recalled from his loan at Hartlepool United. Best of luck to Hartlepool for the remainder of the season!#htafc pic.twitter.com/O1WnYsxl6y — Huddersfield Town (@htafc) January 17, 2022