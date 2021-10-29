Colwill starts: The predicted Huddersfield Town XI to face Millwall on Saturday

Huddersfield Town are back in Championship action this weekend, welcoming Millwall to the John Smith’s Stadium.

Carlos Corberan’s side were well beaten by AFC Bournemouth on their travels last weekend but have an opportunity to put that right against Millwall.

As Huddersfield return home to face a Millwall side very evenly matched to them, we can expect a more attack-minded line-up.

As our graphic shows, it’ll be Corberan’s trusted wing-back system at the weekend, as Levi Colwill returns from suspension at the heart of defence.

He joins Tom Lees and Matty Pearson in the defensive unit ahead of Lee Nicholls in goal.

Harry Toffolo continues at left wing-back, whilst Sorba Thomas drops back into the same role on the right, having been given more freedom to attack at Bournemouth.

Lewis O’Brien and Jonathan Hogg link up once more in the engine room, whilst Corberan could revert to his usual attacking trio after experimenting against the Cherries.

That would mean Duane Holmes and Danel Sinani get their roaming roles behind Danny Ward back, as Josh Koroma and Fraizer Campbell drop out of the attack.

