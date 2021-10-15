Colwill starts: The predicted Huddersfield Town XI to face Hull City this weekend

Huddersfield Town welcome Jonathan Hogg and Levi Colwill back into contention this weekend after their respective injuries.

Carlos Corberan was without his captain and Chelsea loanee against Blackburn Rovers and Luton Town heading into the international. However, both have been back in training and go into contention to play against Hull City.

As our graphic below shows, we expect both to go straight back into the starting line-up:

Lee Nicholls will continue in goal, whilst Colwill returns to his left centre-back berth alongside Tom Lees and Matty Pearson. Naby Sarr the unfortunate party missing out.

Hogg comes into the base of midfield, replacing Scott High. Lewis O’Brien and Danel Sinani, then, will be offered freedom to push forwards.

Harry Toffolo and Sorba Thomas have been influential this season and will provide width from wing-back.

Josh Koroma has freedom to drift centrally or out wide on the left, supporting Danny Ward, who retains his place in the side ahead of Fraizer Campbell.

