Colwill starts: How we expect Huddersfield Town to line up against West Brom tonight

Huddersfield Town will be looking to extend their incredible league unbeaten run to 17 matches this evening when they make the trip to The Hawthorns to take on West Bromwich Albion.

It’s a far cry right now from their 43-match streak in 2011 (excluding the play-offs that year) in League One, but the Terriers are fighting right now for a bigger prize with the Premier League on the agenda for Carlos Corberan.

And this contest is one that looks a lot different than it did in the reverse fixture nearly four months ago – Huddersfield won 1-0 at the John Smith’s Stadium that night and at the time, West Brom were in third position but now sit in the bottom half in 13th.

Think you’re a hardcore Huddersfield Town fan? Try get 25/25 on this tough Terriers quiz

1 of 25 Where was Levi Colwill born? London Bradford Southampton Norwich

How may Corberan line his side up for this important contest though? Let’s take a look.

There could potentially be some crucial players missing for Huddersfield this evening – although both have a chance of featuring still.

Corberan has confirmed that both Lewis O’Brien and Josh Koroma have returned to training following injuries, but neither are guaranteed to make it and late decisions will be made.

If they can’t feature from the start though, Huddersfield clearly have enough depth about them to get results right now.

In the case of O’Brien, the Yorkshire side will either need someone creative in the middle in his place, or they can switch systems – and either way Danel Sinani, on loan from Norwich City, may be the individual to prosper

The Luxembourg international was given the nod in a midfield three against Peterborough last week and notched a goal and an assist, so he must be in-line to keep his place in the side, but he could be favoured ahead of Duane Holmes in a front three instead.

And with Chelsea loanee Levi Colwill fit once again to play, it wouldn’t be a surprise to see Corberan bring back a defensive trio for this, with both Matty Pearson and Tom Lees looking undroppable right now.

With the talent Colwill has though you have to include him somewhere, and we know that Huddersfield can play just as well with a back three as they do with a four.

As for the rest of the side, there will probably be no major shocks, but the likes of Jordan Rhodes and Tino Anjorin will be pushing to make an impact from the bench in the second half if things aren’t going the way of the Terriers.