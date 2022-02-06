Collins starts: The predicted Cardiff City XI to face Liverpool in the FA Cup

Championship side Cardiff City will be obvious underdogs in tomorrow lunchtime’s FA Cup tie against Premier League giants Liverpool, with a spot in the FA Cup fifth round on offer.

The Bluebirds have performed extremely well in their past two games, with a win against Nottingham Forest last weekend sending out a real statement to the rest of the league and a midweek victory at Barnsley ensuring they could put clear daylight between themselves and the drop zone.

After Wednesday night’s victory at Oakwell, they are now nine points above Peterborough United who are currently in 22nd place – and will all but secure their safety in the coming weeks if they can continue in a similar vein.

Quiz: Did any of these 25 ex-Cardiff City players ever get a red card during their time at the club?

1 of 25 1) Kevin McNaughton Yes No

They may be the underdogs going into this tie against Jurgen Klopp’s men – but with the weight of the world now being taken off their shoulders in the league – an upset could potentially be on the cards with the home advantage at the second-tier side’s disposal.

But what lineup they will go with will be fascinating to see – because although manager Steve Morison will want to put out a strong team to give his side the best chance of winning and allow his regulars to retain their match sharpness – he also won’t want to unnecessarily risk injuries.

It’s a tough dilemma for the 38-year-old – but we have selected the 11 he may put out against the former Champions League winners.

Choosing between Dillon Phillips and Alex Smithies was a difficult one – because it’s arguably an ideal game for the former to come in and make a rare start for the Bluebirds. However, a good performance for Smithies, in a game where he’s likely to face several shots, will only go on to give him more confidence for future games, so he gets the nod.

One man who’s definitely included is Liverpudlian Perry Ng, who has been an instrumental figure in the heart of defence in recent games and with Sean Morrison limping off in midweek, Aden Flint and Mark McGuinness are the duo to start alongside him to retain a back-three system.

Alfie Doughty was another man who went off with a knock in South Yorkshire and even if he was fit, he’s ineligible to play so Joel Bagan has to be in the starting lineup on the left, with Leandro Bacuna on the right.

The second-tier side’s manager stated last month that he doesn’t see the ex-Aston Villa player as another other than a midfielder – but he’s played as a right-back before and after being sent off against AFC Bournemouth in his last match – he will be desperate to make amends. Loanee Cody Drameh is cup tied.

Ryan Wintle isn’t though – because he returned from Blackpool in time to play a part in the Welsh side’s last cup fixture against Preston. Both him and loanee Tommy Doyle played extremely well against Poya Asbaghi’s men and with that, earn another start with Marlon Pack and Will Vaulks ready to come on as replacements.

As per the BBC, Rubin Colwill is available for selection but considering he didn’t even make the matchday squad in the Championship outfit’s last outing, Isaak Davies starts as the sole advanced midfielder.

It’s difficult to judge whether the Bluebirds should opt with a 3-4-2-1 or 3-4-1-2 system, especially with Max Watters and Uche Ikpeazu also ineligible to play with the latter scoring a screamer for Middlesbrough in the last round, but having a front two will probably give their opponents’ defence slightly more to think about.

Jordan Hugill deserves another start – but after being left out in the cold at West Brom during the latter stages of his spell there – it may not be the greatest idea to play him too much just yet. Mark Harris and James Collins will be his and Watters’ replacements.