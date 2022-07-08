Collins, Levitt, Sawyers: The latest Cardiff City news headlines you might have missed

Steve Morison is aiming for a season of progress at Cardiff City over the next 12 months.

The Bluebirds managed an 18th place finish last campaign under the 38-year-old, who took over the team midway through the term.

But with a full pre-season to prepare his side, including a summer transfer window to shape the squad, he will be hoping to see an improvement in the club’s standing in the Championship.

Here are the latest Cardiff news headlines you may have missed going into the weekend…

James Collins sale

Irish forward James Collins is close to sealing a move away from Cardiff City this summer.

Both Portsmouth and Derby County have expressed their interest in the 31-year-old.

But the Rams have edged into pole position for the Cardiff player, with Collins set to join the ranks at Pride Park.

Liam Rosenior needs additions to his side ahead of the League One season, with only a handful of players officially contracted to the club as pre-season gets underway.

The striker played only 26 times for Steve Morison’s side last season, scoring just three goals.

Dylan Levitt chase over

Cardiff have missed out on the chance to sign Manchester United youngster Dylan Levitt.

The Bluebirds were competing with Derby County and Dundee United for the signature of the 21-year-old.

Quiz: 20 statements about former Cardiff City players – Are they true or false?

1 of 20 Heidar Helguson joined Cardiff from QPR - true or false? True False

But the Scottish club have moved into pole position to sign the youngster, with a deal expected to be completed in the coming days.

Levitt previously spent a stint on loan in Dundee, so it comes as no surprise that he has opted to remain with the club as he looks to earn a place in Wales’ World Cup squad for Qatar this winter.

Romaine Sawyers signed

The former West Brom player has joined Cardiff, the club have confirmed.

Sawyers spent the previous campaign on loan with Stoke City, but has opted to join the Bluebirds following the expiration of his Baggies contract.

The 30-year-old spent three years at the Hawthorns, and has now agreed a two-year deal with the Welsh club.

The playmaker appeared 25 times for Michael O’Neill’s squad last season.