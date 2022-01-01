Colin starts: The predicted Birmingham City XI to face QPR on Sunday

Birmingham City are set to return to action on Saturday afternoon, when they host QPR at St Andrew’s.

Having seen their last two games postponed, this will be the first outing for Lee Bowyer’s side since their 4-0 thrashing by Blackburn on the 18th December, which left the Blues with just one win in their last seven games.

That means Birmingham are currently 17th in the Championship table, and they will be under pressure against an play-off chasing QPR side on a high after their dramatic late winner at Bristol City on Thursday.

So just what sort of side could Bowyer name to give the Blues the best possible chance of claiming all three points from this one?

Here, we’ve taken a look at the Birmingham starting lineup that we expect to see against QPR on Sunday.

With Matija Sarkic having seemingly established himself as the club’s umber one for now, the Wolves loanee should once again start between the posts on Sunday.

In front of him, with Marc Roberts a doubt due to a hamstring issue, Maxime Colin could make a timely return to the lineup after his own injury issue.

That should see him partner George Friend and Dion Sanderson in a back three, with Harlee Dean surely out of contention, after Bowyer confirmed in the aftermath of the Blackburn defeat that the club will look to sell the centre back in the January transfer window.

Meanwhile, Kristian Pedersen and Jordan Graham look to be the likely options to continue in the wing-back roles.

With Riley McGree’s loan move now over, Ryan Woods could start in place of the departed Australian in the centre of the park, partnering Ivan Sunjic and the emerging Jordan James in that position.

Another alteration could come up front, where Chuks Aneke has still yet to really hit top form in the Midlands, which could open the door for Lukas Jutkiewicz to return to lead the line for Birmingham alongside another veteren striker in the form of Troy Deeney.