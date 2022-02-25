Colin Kazim-Richards starts: The predicted Derby County XI to play Luton on Saturday

The task has become far simpler for Derby County in the last few weeks as they have climbed to 22nd place in the Championship table.

The Rams must overcome the eight point gap between themselves and Reading in 21st place or face relegation to League One with 39 points remaining the play for.

Wayne Rooney’s men would be comfortably sat just above Blackpool in 15th if it was not for the 21 points they have been docked this season, but that is the hand they have been dealt and they will be desperate to take something away from Kenilworth Road on Saturday.

Tom Lawrence is suspended and Kamil Jozwiak is out injured, but otherwise the Rams have a full squad to pick from to take on the Hatters.

We are predicting that Derby will make three changes from the side that was beaten by Millwall in midweek…

The three alterations are as follows: Richard Stearman comes in for Eiran Cashin, Liam Thompson replaces Louie Sibley and Colin Kazim-Richards steps in to replace Luke Plange.

Cashin may keep his place alongside Curtis Davies, however in the cauldron atmosphere of Kenilworth Road, Rooney could opt for a more experienced player to handle the pressure.

Quiz: Have any of these 22 ex-Derby County players ever played for a French club in their career?

1 of 22 Has Tom Huddlestone ever played for a French club? Yes No

Thompson would allow the Rams to revert back to a 4-3-3 formation, such that had been working a treat before Tom Lawrence’s suspension, with Sibley going back to being an impact substitute.

It is a lot to ask of Luke Plange to lead the line on his own at this level, in just his first season of senior football, and therefore Kazim-Richards could step in to provide a more physical threat for the Hatters to contend with.