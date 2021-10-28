Colin Kazim-Richards reveals his thoughts on Derby County’s survival chances

Derby County striker Colin Kazim-Richards has remained extremely positive about the club’s survival chances this season after they were deducted 12 points at the start of the campaign.

The 35-year-old, who has missed a large chunk of this season because of injury thus far, spoke with lots of belief and confidence about Derby’s potential this season, during an interview with Derbyshire Live.

The Rams are now on five points this season and are now just six points away from breaking out of the bottom three.

Derby have lost just three times this season, with only Bournemouth and West Brom losing fewer Championship matches.

Speaking to Derbyshire Live about the points deduction and its impact, Kazim-Richards said: “Personally, I am relishing it because to me it really feels like it is something that can be done, it really does.

“When you look around the League, and you look around the teams that we are going to be about, no disrespect we feel that we are better than them.

“There is nothing, absolutely nothing we can do with the 12 points, with the administration, with whatever is going on, nothing.

“If you came into this stadium and watched us play, would you think we were bottom of the League? Upwards and onwards.”

The verdict

Lots of Championship fans did not give Derby much of a chance at the start of the season, and that was before the 12 points were deducted.

Wayne Rooney has done an excellent job in his recruitment this season, by adding players with vast experience when it comes to the Championship, and even the higher level.

Derby are proving to be tough to beat and tough to break down, with only league leaders Bournemouth conceding fewer goals.

All the signs at the moment suggest that Derby are a side who can get themselves out of the position they are in, but it is a long season ahead.