Colin Kazim-Richards in: Is this Derby County’s best XI on paper when every player is fully fit?

Derby County have had quite a remarkable season considering they started the campaign on -21 points and currently sit on 24 points, five points from safety.

If they want to save themselves from the drop they’ve got a big task on their hand but so far they have shown that they are not giving up the fight.

There have been a number of different players who have pulled on the shirt for the Rams this season. Some players have picked up injuries whilst there was also some departures in January but to fight this battle, they will want the best players they have available to play.

Here, we take a look at what Derby County’s best XI would be on paper if they had a fully fit squad.

We start with Allsop in goal. Earlier in the season he faced competition with Kelle Roos and they both put in some decent performances. However, once Allsop came in he was able to keep clean sheets for his first three games. Since then he has been quite reliable in net and they’d be no justified reason to drop him now.

Buchanan comes in at left-back. His competition for this position would be Craig Forsyth however, the youngster slightly edges it. At the age of 20, Buchanan has already made 55 appearances for the Rams and his impressive form and attitude has increased his presence in the team. As he continues to develop his game, he’ll be a crucial part of the Derby team.

Curtis Davies is our first centre-back. The 36-year-old has a wealth of experience which is shown through his solid performances and leadership within the squad. He is also Derby’s 3rd top scorer which is impressive for his position. The fact he can help out at either end is a massive bonus.

Cashin joins him at centre-back. The 20-year-old has only made nine appearances for the Rams so far but following the departure of Phil Jagielka who left for Stoke City in January, Cashin has had to step up. Whilst he’s another young player with plenty of time to learn his trade, he has certainly managed to step up okay so far.

Nathan Byrne makes up the back four. He’s been a constant in the Derby team this season. Not only can he defend but he can also drop forward to make runs down the wing and provide crosses for the attacking players. His versatility makes him a bonus to any side.

We then look forward to see Bielik. He’s had a bit of a stop/start time at Derby which has been down to injuries on the whole but since coming back into the side in January and scoring in his first game back, he has nailed a place in the team and deservedly so.

He is joined by Max Bird who has also featured heavily for the Rams this season. Again, this 21-year-old is quite versatile as he is able to defend as well as push up and try at break down the opposition’s defence. This versatility allows the squad to ship shape a lot easier.

In front of that we then have captain Tom Lawrence. Admittedly he had a bit of a slow start to the season but has eased in and is now his side’s top goalscorer with nine goals to his name. Whilst this is a number he needs to be pushing to increase, he’s doing well at the moment. Furthermore, he has the ability to create chances and provides assists from outside the box too.

He is joined by Ravel Morrison who has scored three goals for the Rams this season. When at the top of his game, he’s definitely a player you want in your side and he provides that spark down the side. He has good ability on the ball and is able to make good chances for his team, he now has to work on upping his consistency.

Knight joins them in the three. Another young player at just 21-years-old, Knight has thrived in an attacking role so far this season and has scored two goals so far this season. He has good vision and the ability to set up his team with a well-made chance.

Fianlly, we have Kazim-Richards up front. Although he is getting older now at the age of 35, he is second top scorer at the club with four goals to his name and as the saying goes, goals win games. Although he may not be the fastest, he is surrounded by players who can do that running for him down the wing as long as he is there to take their passes and crosses. Of course Baldock was the other choice to go up front but with only two goals to his name this season, he’s had a bit of a slow start and consequently Kazim-Richards has the edge.