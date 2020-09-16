Cold water poured on talk of Celtic completing eight-figure EFL deal

Alan Hutton has predicted that Celtic will walk away from the Ben Davies chase if Preston North End do not lower their £10m asking price this transfer window, as quoted by Football Insider.

North End are looking to challenge again for the play-offs this season in the Sky Bet Championship but have seen some of their players linked with a move away in recent times.

Indeed, Davies is one of them with Celtic’s name in the frame but Hutton is not convinced that the Hoops are going to be willing to reach the price being asked for by the men from Deepdale.

He said:

“There’s no way Celtic are paying £10million for him, no chance, so if that’s what they’re after, Celtic will walk away.

“If it goes on until January and there’s a chance of doing something then, then of course they will and then it’s down to the player – does he want to stay in England or does he fancy his chances up at a team like Celtic, European football?

“If we’re talking £10million here, right now, I would say there was absolutely no chance.”

The Verdict

It could well be right to assume that Hutton is going to be on the money here.

The former full-back is clear in thinking that Celtic are not going to spend that kind of money and, when you consider that Davies is in his last contract at Preston, it does seem as though the asking price is a bit steep.

Of course, North End are well within their rights to ask for whatever they want as he is their player and they do not want to lose him, so let’s see if anyone does end up going in at that figure.