Cold water poured on Preston North End transfer links with League One player

Preston North End are not pursuing a move for Derby County midfielder Ravel Morrison, according to the Lancashire Post.

As reported by Football Insider on Thursday evening, the former Manchester United playmaker was being watched by not just the Lilywhites, but also Huddersfield Town and Sunderland ahead of his Rams contract coming to an end next week.

However, cold water has been poured on the links from the Deepdale end of things, with manager Ryan Lowe apparently not looking to add a midfielder to his ranks this summer as of now.

Morrison joined Derby as a free agent last summer, having most recently been on the books of Dutch outfit ADO Den Haag, and performed creditably under Wayne Rooney’s management.

He became one of the more senior figures in the squad due to the club’s off-field situation, appearing 36 times in the Championship and scoring four goals, as well as notching four assists.

The Verdict

Morrison perhaps deserves another crack at the Championship now he seems to have settled down on a personal level.

For years, the attacking midfielder moved from club-to-club with little success, but it appears that Rooney was the man to get somewhat of the best out of him.

In a team that possesses a bit more of an outlet, especially with some quality strikers, Morrison could be a lot more effective next season.

A move to PNE would have never made sense though – they are well-stocked when it comes to midfielders for now and there would have been little chance of the Jamaica international starting matches.