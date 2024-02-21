Highlights Football fans are accustomed to poor quality stadium food; new demand for simple, healthy options is driving change.

@FootyScran is catalyzing a food revolution in football stadiums, pushing clubs to improve offerings for fans.

Non-league and higher clubs are embracing diverse and tasty food options, recognizing the impact on fan experience.

People can become very quickly accustomed to a normal routine, and even though you know it is far from perfect, or ideal, there is very little you can do in a way to positively change it, so you suck it up and get on with it.

People can become very quickly accustomed to a normal routine, and even though you know it is far from perfect, or ideal. Football fans are no different, and whilst that would certainly resonate with the form of your team and how accustomed you can be to seeing rare wins in bad spells, it has for a long time also absolutely applied to the quality of food that was available within football stadiums themselves. But every now and then there is a tiny change that basically creates a mini revolution, and as ever, when fans of all tribes and colours come together in a common purpose - even with how rich, and often out of touch with modern day fans some clubs can be - boardrooms up and down the country begin listening. This particular revolution involved praise, a bit of criticism, a side order of typical footy banter and just a drive for simple, healthy and tasty Street Food that utterly maximised a grounds use of cold storage hire and their existing fridge and freezer options to meet a new demand.

I am sure for those of us of the more 'experienced' variety, we all remember the days of a lukewarm Bovril and effectively frozen, cardboard flavoured chips. Anyone remember playing Russian Roulette with the pie offerings?

Ignore the flavours, you had three options in reality but you never had a choice in what option you received - the pie had never heard of the theory of light, heat or fire in its life and pies are not good when still frozen, then you had the 'cooked on the Sun special' that meant you were distracted in the second half as your throat had third degree burns and you were suffering from heat sweats. The final option was always stale and flavourless but with a disgusting lukewarm hint of being sat on a shelf for 24 months.

With the growth in Corporate offerings, or to quote Roy Keane, the 'prawn sandwich brigade' real fans did slowly get more choice. Their choice in a closed stadium environment did change. We could then pay double for things like a beer burger lacking the hint of beef, salad or even sauce. The cardboard chips came with a helping of what can be best described as plastic cheese, some were lucky enough to have wraps (we never learned, or wanted to know) what they actually wrapped, and some clubs began offering curry type helpings.

Bizarrely at the time, that was deemed an improvement but the Twitter account, @ FootyScran, supercharged the movement even further, and some clubs have really maximised their own public relations and fan engagement to the point where now, there are plenty of fans who probably leave at the full time whistle saying 'food was fantastic, shame the football got in the way'.

Tom Kirby, founder of Footy Scran explained.

“Football ground food has historically been poor because it’s simply been accepted for so long without anyone showcasing how bad it really is. Clubs know match-going fans, especially ones who may have had a drink or two, are happy to spend £5 or more on very bog standard food. This is all the while knowing that once fans are in the ground there’s nowhere else you can go to eat. So the clubs often don’t strive to make the offering better.”

As said, this 'bog standard' acceptance is now quickly changing.

Championship side Hull City are one to take full advantage. They currently have the highest rated ever dish on Footy Scran, a Japanese dish given new life in the UK by Wagamama's - katsu chicken. Hull even serve apple crumble during the winter months.

But they are not alone. Leeds United received praise for their Asian influenced salt and pepper chips, with an addition of chilli and garlic. Ashton Town FC's double bacon cheeseburger and Dulwich Hamlet have been offering Greek staple souvlaki for the last few years. Given Erint Petsani's (Come & Go Souvlaki) success with Dulwich, this season he also moved into supply AFC Wimbledon.

So this success is being repeated at non-league levels and higher up the chain, the likes of Brentford are matching it with an ease of order - ie a phone app - and even though it wrongly listed a pint of beer at 30p upon launch, they honoured that price for six pints per order, and it turned into a fantastic public relations stunt for them. To reflect their large Indian community, curries and samosas are also on the menu.

Food and drink is not small beer in football, and it seems they have finally caught up to that fact.

With old stereotypes looming large in football, more modern fans with the help of Footy Scran have changed the narrative, and the sport has really woken up to the idea that the likes of cricket, and even spending at concerts, rakes in far more in food and drink because the 'dwell time' is hugely different. For football, fans do not turn up that early or stay that late - it's 15 minutes - and even though stadium's are a closed shop, with differing economic pressures coming into play, fans are more likely to use Street sources pre and post game, local restaurants or even pubs to fill up.

Football has clearly realised if they want to charge a premium, they need to offer a premium, satisfying and tasty product or even hungry fans will wait and go elsewhere.

Image Source: unsplash.com