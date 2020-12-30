‘Cold-hearted facts’ – Garry Monk issues verdict on Sheffield Wednesday’s sacking of Tony Pulis

Ex-Sheffield Wednesday boss Garry Monk has issued his verdict on the sacking of his successor Tony Pulis, who became the shortest-serving manager in the Owls history when he left the club on Monday.

Pulis was brought in to replace Monk in the November international break but lasted just 45 days and won just once in his 10 matches at the helm.

It seems the Welshman’s predecessor had little sympathy for him when he was pressed on the situation on Tuesday evening. Monk was a guest on Sky Sports coverage of the EFL and issued his verdict on Pulis’ sacking.

He said (via The Athletic): “I think you would have to say in terms of the timing it’s not totally expected but as a manager you understand that results are king.

“If you look at the cold-hearted facts of results, one win in 10 leaves you susceptible to this sort of thing happening.”

With caretaker boss Neil Thompson in charge, Wednesday hosted Middlesbrough less than 24 hours after Pulis’ departure and claimed a rare victory, with goals from Callum Paterson and Liam Shaw giving them a 2-1 win.

The search for a replacement is underway, with the likes of Paul Cook, Danny Cowley, Sven-Goran Eriksson, and Ryan Lowe linked once again.

The Verdict

Monk will likely have felt there was a certain poetic justice about his appearance on Sky Sports coming less than 24 hours after his successor was sacked by Wednesday.

The former Owls boss wasn’t hugely sympathetic for Pulis but nor did he aim any real digs at him, which is to be expected.

The Yorkshire club look in a worrying position at present, with issues over finances also a concern, and their next appointment looks set to be a vital one.

We said that when Pulis got the job in November but things are even more desperate now.