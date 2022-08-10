Colchester United share social media message to further get under Ipswich Town skin

Colchester United stunned Ipswich Town last night in the first round of the League Cup.

Despite a division separating League Two Colchester and Ipswich of League One, it was Wayne Brown’s side taking bragging rights last night in the cup, winning 1-0 at Portman Road.

The goal came via Luke Hannant in the 29th minute after a Rekeem Harper error, with Ipswich unable to break Colchester down from that point on.

The balance of play was mainly in the favour of Ipswich, with stats backing that up.

There was a cheeky message from the Colchester social media team last night, too, which you might’ve missed.

Simply, they shared the match stats on Twitter, where Ipswich dominated possession, shots on goal, shots on target and the corner count.

Colchester finished the 90 minutes with only 22% possession, two shots, one of which was on target, as well as a single corner.

Accompanying those stats was a simple smiley face emoji – quality from a Colchester point of view and, equally, infuriating if you’re of an Ipswich persuasion.

The Verdict

Sometimes, the simplest ways to wind someone up are the best. Colchester have nailed that here.

Ipswich fans will have been disappointed with last night’s result after the way the game went. For Colchester, though, they only needed one stat to go in their favour.

It will have made that 16-mile trip home that little bit sweeter.

Thoughts? Let us know!