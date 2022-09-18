Colchester United set to make significant managerial decision

League Two outfit Colchester United are set to sack head coach Wayne Brown following a 1-0 defeat to Grimsby Town on Saturday afternoon, Alan Nixon has reported on his Patreon account.

The U’s were downed by the Mariners on home soil yesterday thanks to a Harry Clifton goal, a result which left the Essex club in 21st position in the fourth tier.

Colchester have won just once in the league this season in nine matches, with five defeats to their name.

And Brown is set to pay the price for that poor run of form with his job, with their only victory this season coming against Bradford City on August 16.

Brown, who played 142 times for Colchester in league action during his playing days, had been the club’s caretaker boss in 2015 and also in 2021, whilst still the boss of non-league side Maldon and Tiptree.

He then took over from Hayden Mullins on a temporary basis in January of this year before being handed the role on a full-time basis in May, but his time in charge at the Colchester Community Stadium appears to be coming to an end.

The Verdict

It just hasn’t worked out for Brown this season at Colchester, despite having a decent spell as caretaker in the second half of the 2021-22 season.

Brown picked up nine wins in that time, and he earned the post of head coach on a full-time basis on merit due to his results.

Things haven’t been the same this season though, and results should be better as on paper, Colchester have a decent squad with a lot of experienced professionals.

Colchester chairman Robbie Cowling will now have to look elsewhere when Brown’s sacking is confirmed, and perhaps someone with more experience in League Two is needed to get the U’s flying.