Colchester United defender provides injury update

Colchester United defender Ryan Clampin has vowed not to rush his recovery process following the knee injury he sustained following Colchester’s 4-0 FA Cup triumph over AFC Sudbury.

The academy graduate, who is equally adept playing in a more advanced role down the U’s’ left-side, enjoyed a fine second half of the last campaign after biding his time for a regular place in the side.

Clampin featured on 21 occasions in League Two while contributing with a single goal and assist.

The left-back, who extended his stay with the club until 2023 following a new contract in the summer, outlined his desire to return stronger than before thanks to a comprehensive recovery regime, speaking to Colchester United TV via the Gazette Standard.

”It’s an injury I don’t want to rush, because it’s very serious.

”There’s (not) much I can do at the minute, so it’s about taking it step by step, day by day.

”At the minute I feel like I’m useless and I can’t really do anything.

”It’s literally about letting it (the knee injury) settle down, making sure everything heals properly in the right place.”

The Verdict

It’s great to see that Clampin is clearly taking his recovery process extremely seriously to hopefully prevent any reoccurrence of the same injury.

Clampin was really starting to find his stride before this injury looking like a constant attacking threat for the U’s.

With experienced defender Charlie Daniels currently occupying the left-back slot, you feel Colchester are currently in safe hands with the ex-Bournemouth defender still processing a wonderful left-foot.

It will be interesting to see both Daniels and Clampin battling it out for the left-back jersey.

