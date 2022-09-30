Colchester United confirm major arrival from Wycombe Wanderers

Matt Bloomfield is the new head coach of Colchester United, replacing Wayne Brown in the dugout and leaving a role as a first team coach at Wycombe Wanderers, the U’s confirmed this afternoon.

Bloomfield enjoyed an incredible 19-year spell with the Chairboys, making 556 appearances, before being forced to retire due to a concussion suffered in the 2020/21 campaign.

The 38-year-old has been working alongside Gareth Ainsworth since his retirement and will take his first steps into senior management at the Colchester Community Stadium.

Sporting Director Dmitri Halajko was very pleased to secure the appointment when he spoke to the club’s website.

He said: “We had a long and detailed recruitment process and we had an outstanding candidate in Matt.

“His values, football knowledge and expertise of ‘how to win’ really impressed us during the process and aligned with our vision.

“I welcome Matt to the club and can’t wait to start working with him.

“Matt will be involved in helping the team on Saturday to go and get three points away at AFC Wimbledon.”

This is a gamble for Colchester, who are at risk of relegation from League Two this season, but the proof will be in the pudding as Bloomfield gets to work in the coming weeks and months.

The Verdict

Bloomfield was in a very comfortable job at Wycombe and built such a great rapport with supporters and the club’s hierarchy since signing for the club in January 2004, leaving the club demonstrates the commitment he will bring to the job that he is going into.

Having only two relegation spots in League Two has helped a lot of clubs over the years, and Colchester would certainly fall into that category, it is down to Bloomfield to arrest their slide of the last two seasons.

Taking on an out-of-form Wimbledon side on Saturday is an opportunity for some fresh ideas to strike the right note with the squad.