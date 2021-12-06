Colchester United boss Hayden Mullins delivers Wigan Athletic verdict

Colchester United head coach Hayden Mullins has credited Saturday’s FA Cup opponents Wigan Athletic following a narrow 2-1 defeat.

The U’s embraced the difficult prospect of visitors with a spirited display against the high-flying League One outfit, with a Callum Lang brace seperating the two sides.

Colchester arrived into the fixture in buoyant fashion following improved performances at the JobServe Community Stadium which saw the end of recent visitors Exeter City’s 15 match unbeaten run.

Former Watford interium head coach Mullins indicated he was pleased with his sides final-third creativity while being left frustrated by the manor fo the visitors goals.

”For everything they (Wigan) did, I think the two goals we gave away were quite cheap, said Mullins as per Wigan Today

”We were up against a good side and a powerful side.

”You can tell why they are top of League One. They have a good shape about them and they play well.

”We matched them in certain aspects today and I was happy with the chances we created.”

Former Ipswich Town forward Freddie Sears produced an excellent strike which gave the hosts deserved half-time parity. Mullins was clearly delighted with impact from the experienced attacker who received a special mention from the head coach after netting his ninth goal of the campaign.

”It was a fantastic finish by Freddie (Sears) and it was good to see him keep his run going and keep him chipping in (with) the goals.

”It was fantastic, really well-worked team goal and Freddie finished it really well.”

The Verdict

After a difficult start to the campaign, it seems the U’s are starting to find some much needed consistancy with both perfromances and results.

You feel that the experienced added in the summer through the likes of Cole Skuse, Alun Judge and Luke Chambers will only help the other talented younger plays gain enhanced knowledge and Know-how when participating in a relegation dogfight.

You would also assume that the main focus for Colchester is ensuring their League Two status. However, the FA Cup distraction showed no signs of players going through the motions with a performance to be proud of against a superior opponent.