Colchester planning fresh transfer raid for former Ipswich duo

League Two outfit Colchester United have already raided Ipswich Town’s released list this summer to add some experience to their ranks – and it looks like they could be delving into it once more.

Hayden Mullins has been appointed as head coach of the U’s on a permanent basis and he’s sought to bring in some kn0w-how with the arrival of 35-year-old midfielder Cole Skuse.

His former team-mate Luke Chambers is expected to join him in the coming days and the ex-Tractor Boys contingent could continue to expand.

According to the East Anglian Daily Times, Colchester have interest in bringing midfielders Emyr Huws and Alan Judge – both of whom were released at the end of the season like Skuse and Chambers – to the Community Stadium.

Negotiations are happening with former Ireland international Judge, a 32-year-old who has amassed 55 EFL goals in his career and played 34 times in League One for Ipswich in the 2020-21 campaign, but he’s thought to have other offers from the third tier which could blow Colchester out of the water.

27-year-old Wales international Huws had an injury-hit four years at Portman Road, playing just 31 times in the league after signing permanently from Cardiff City following an initial loan deal, and appeared just 12 times in all competitions last season.

But Colchester is now a ‘real option’ for Huws, who will be looking to get regular minutes under his belt and his career back on track.

The Verdict

For a side that have brought through a lot of young talent in years gone by – the likes of Kwame Poku for example recently – Colchester seem to be going down a different route this summer.

The experience of Skuse and Chambers cannot come cheap despite their age and adding proven Championship and League One players – when fit – in Judge and Huws surely will cost.

Mullins won’t want his side to look like a retirement home for ex-Ipswich players and he will need to add some younger talent if the moves of Chambers and Judge come off to balance the team.

But surely those two and Huws could do better than League Two level – their talents haven’t decreased that much to warrant a drop into the fourth tier of English football but it may be a case of Colchester being local to where they have been based for a number of years that it is an attractive move.