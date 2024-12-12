Portsmouth have enjoyed a positive run of form of late, and have now managed to go four games unbeaten in the Championship for the first time since winning promotion from League One last campaign.

John Mousinho's men looked to be in a lot of trouble when they suffered a 1-0 defeat to Plymouth Argyle in early November, but since then, the Hampshire side have shown that they have every chance of retaining their second tier status.

Pompey responded to their Plymouth setback by defeating Preston North End 3-1 at Fratton Park, before drawing 2-2 at Swansea City upon their return from the November international break.

Mousinho's side will have been disappointed by the fact that they led the Swans 2-0 in south Wales, before being pegged back to a 2-2 draw, but they managed to show their character once more in their next game.

In fact, Pompey managed to hammer Bristol City 3-0 last Saturday, which emphasises that they are capable of producing the goods at Championship level.

The Fratton Park faithful would also have been content with their side's 0-0 draw with Norwich City on Tuesday night, as the Canaries are vying for a play-off spot, and have recently defeated Plymouth and Luton Town 6-1 and 4-2 respectively.

Pompey's recent upturn in form has largely arrived as a consequence of striker Colby Bishop's return to the field of play, after he underwent heart surgery last summer.

Bishop's return has got the best out of Portsmouth' summer signing Josh Murphy

Bishop's presence was always going to bolster Pompey's attacking efforts, as he scored 21 goals in 44 League One outings last term, which spearheaded his side to the third tier title.

And when he made his Championship debut as a substitute during the aforementioned 3-1 win over Preston, he scored from the penalty spot just over 10 minutes after he was introduced to the action.

Bishop was then central to Pompey's victory over Bristol City last weekend, as he created an assist, as well as scoring the opening goal of the afternoon.

But the most pleasing aspect of the striker's return for John Mousinho, is the fact that he has helped to get the best out of summer signing Josh Murphy.

Murphy seemed to be a smart addition from the Pompey recruitment team, after he scored a brace for his former club, Oxford United, as they defeated Bolton Wanderers 2-0 in last season's League One play-off final.

However, the wideman failed to score in the Championship for Mousinho's side until a 1-1 draw with fellow relegation candidates Hull City in early November.

He had also managed just two assists prior to Bishop's return, which came during a 6-1 defeat at Stoke City, and a 1-1 draw with Oxford back in October.

But Bishop's presence of late has given Murphy a focal point in the attack to link up with, and he has subsequently formed a successful partnership with the 28-year-old.

In fact, during Pompey's four-game unbeaten streak, Murphy has notched three goals and two assists, so he can be genuinely regarded as one of the Championship's most in-form attackers.

The relationship the wideman has formed with Bishop was highlighted on Saturday, when the striker assisted the former Oxford man for Pompey's second goal of the afternoon.

Murphy then assisted Callum Lang to cap off both a successful individual performance, and a 3-0 victory over Liam Manning's sorry Robins side.

Josh Murphy 2024/25 Championship stats Appearances 14 Starts 14 Pass accuracy % 61 Chances created 11 Expected assists (xA) 2.71 Assists 4 Shots 31 Shots on target 7 Expected goals 1.24 Goals 4

Pompey now boast a menacing attacking trio

Murphy's positive form of late, which has clearly come as a result of Bishop's return, now means that Pompey boast a threatening attack, which will clearly help their chances of obtaining Championship survival.

The 29-year-old winger has now produced a highly respectable return of eight goal contributions in 14 second tier appearances, while Lang has scored five goals and created an assist in the same number of appearances.

The trio of Bishop up-front, Murphy out wide and Lang in the hole is one which is currently creating all sorts of problems for Championship opponents.

If Mousinho's attack can remain this potent for large parts of the rest of the season, then the Hampshire side should be able to avoid the unwanted prospect of an immediate League One return.