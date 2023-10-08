Highlights Regan Poole has been a standout defender for Portsmouth, adding both resilience at the back and goal-scoring ability, potentially valuing him at £1.5 million.

It has been an outstanding start to the season for Portsmouth in League One.

Pompey currently sit top of the table after picking up 25 points from their first 11 league games, and they are currently on an incredible 22-game unbeaten run.

John Mousinho has done an excellent job at Fratton Park since being handed his first managerial role by the club in January, and the 37-year-old will be hoping his side can maintain their form and secure a return to the Championship in the year ahead.

Portsmouth's excellent start to the campaign could see some of their stars attract interest from elsewhere, and with that in mind, we predicted the potential transfer value of some of their key players.

Regan Poole - £1.5 million

It was a huge coup for Pompey to land Poole's signature on a free transfer this summer following his departure from Lincoln City.

Poole proved himself to be an outstanding defender in League One during his two-year spell with the Imps and he had attracted Championship interest, with Sheffield Wednesday said to have been keen earlier this summer.

The 25-year-old has made a big impact at Fratton Park, adding solidity and resilience to the Portsmouth back line, but he has also been a threat at the other end of the pitch, scoring three goals in 12 appearances in all competitions so far this season.

Pompey may have signed Poole on a free, but his value is certainly increasing with his impressive performances, and somewhere around the £1.5 million mark would be a fair valuation.

Joe Morrell - £1 million

Morrell joined Portsmouth from Luton Town in August 2021, and he has become a mainstay in the heart of the midfield at Fratton Park.

The midfielder has made 12 appearances in all competitions so far this season, starting every league game when fit, while he has also worn the captain's armband on occasions, highlighting the trust Mousinho has in him.

Morrell plays for Wales at international level, and he was included in their squad for last year's World Cup, coming on as a substitute against the USA and England as Rob Page's men exited the tournament at the group stage.

The 26-year-old's status as a Welsh international could increase his transfer value to around £1 million.

Paddy Lane - £2 million

Lane made the move to Portsmouth from Fleetwood Town in January, and he has been an excellent addition so far.

The winger starred for the Cod Army during his 18-month spell at Highbury Stadium, winning the club's Player of the Year award and being named League One Young Player of the Year in the 2021-22 season.

Lane has played a crucial role for Pompey so far this season, scoring three goals and providing one assist in 10 appearances in all competitions.

The 22-year-old, who made his senior debut for Northern Ireland at international level in March 2022, is an exciting talent, and the club would be reluctant to lose him for less than £2 million.

Kusini Yengi - £1 million

Yengi joined Pompey from Australian side Western Sydney Wanderers this summer, and he looks to be an incredibly shrewd signing.

The striker scored four goals in his first three appearances for the club, but he has been sidelined since August with an ankle injury.

However, Yengi is expected to make his return in the coming weeks, and he will be keen to pick up where he left off after his strong start to life at Fratton Park.

On the early evidence, Yengi seems like he will be a prolific scorer in League One which will raise his value, but at the moment, £1 million would be a fair valuation.

Colby Bishop - £3 million

Bishop arrived at Fratton Park from Accrington Stanley last summer, and he has proven to be an outstanding addition.

The striker was Portsmouth's top scorer last season, netting 24 goals in 52 appearances in all competitions, and his fine form has continued this campaign, with the 26-year-old scoring six goals in his first 13 games.

Bishop will be key to Pompey's promotion prospects this season, and the club will be determined to keep hold of him, with anything below £3 million unlikely to be considered.