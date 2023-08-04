QPR had an extremely disappointing Championship campaign last year.

The Hoops finished 20th, just barely surviving relegation from the second tier.

The London club cycled through three managers before ultimately landing on Gareth Ainsworth to lead them into the new season.

QPR had started last year off quite well under Michael Beale, but form started to dip prior to his exit in November, jumping ship to Rangers.

Neil Critchley was unable to stop the slide into the bottom half of the table, before Ainsworth came in and ensured survival.

It has been a busy summer at Loftus Road, with several changes behind the scenes as well as in the first team squad.

QPR will be hoping to make a positive start to the new term with a win over Watford on Saturday.

Who will start for QPR against Watford?

Valerien Ismael will be in the home dugout at Vicarage Road when these two sides face each other this weekend.

Here is the predicted starting lineup for QPR’s opening clash of the new Championship season…

GK: Asmir Begovic

Replacing Seny Dieng is no easy feat given his importance to QPR, but Begovic is a big name with a lot of experience.

He will be the nailed-on first choice at Loftus Road this season.

LB: Morgan Fox

Fox has also arrived at QPR this summer as a free agent and could be thrown straight into the starting lineup for their clash with Watford.

CB: Sam Field

Field was the only outfielder to feature in all 46 games for QPR in the league last season, his inclusion will come as no surprise, even if it means stepping into a centre back role due to a lack of alternative options.

CB: Joe Gubbins

The 22-year-old spent last season out of the team, but may find himself featuring in league action for the first time since May 2022 this weekend due to a lack of options at QPR.

RB: Osman Kakay

Ethan Laird has departed following the end of his loan spell, which should leave the right flank open for Kakay to cement as his own this season.

CM: Jack Colback

Colback has arrived this summer as another new signing and the experienced midfielder has what it takes to jump straight into the starting lineup.

CM: Andre Dozzell

Dozzell featured regularly under Ainsworth last season and is likely to do so again at the start of this term.

CM: Ilias Chair

Chair is the standout figure in the team, and one of the key reasons relegation was avoided last year.

He will be in from the start, and could be key to Ainsworth’s side earning a positive result.

LW: Chris Willock

Willock was another important player in the team last year, contributing six league goals, and has made the left-flank his own under Ainsworth.

RW: Paul Smyth

Smyth has been signed as a free agent having left Leyton Orient.

It will be a test to make the step-up to the Championship, but Ainsworth is likely to give him the nod.

ST: Lyndon Dykes

The Scotland international has cemented his role as the team’s leading forward and thus will start up front against the Hornets this Saturday.

He signed a new contract over the summer period and will be looking to hit double figures for goals in the 2023-24 season.