Colback starts: The predicted Nottingham Forest XI to face Peterborough United this weekend

Nottingham Forest will be looking to build upon their recent display against West Bromwich Albion when they face Peterborough United at the City Ground tomorrow.

The Reds sealed a point in their clash with the Baggies at The Hawthorns last Friday as they extended their unbeaten run in the Championship to six games.

Set to face a Peterborough side who have lost three of their last five league fixtures, the Reds will unquestionably fancy their chances of securing a positive result in-front of their supporters on Saturday.

Whilst Jordi Osei-Tutu will not be available for this fixture due to the fact that he is still recovery from a hamstring injury that he suffered earlier this season, Alex Mighten, Joe Lolley and Braian Ojeda will all be pushing for a place in Steve Cooper’s starting eleven.

Here, we have decided to take a look at how Forest could line up against Peterborough this weekend…

Cooper may decide to revert back to the 4-2-3-1 formation for this fixture having opted to use three central defenders against West Brom last week.

Forest goalkeeper Brice Samba will be looking to claim his third clean-sheet in as many matches in tomorrow’s clash with Peterborough.

Joe Worrall will be partnered in the heart of defence by Scott McKenna who has yet to miss a game in the Championship this season.

Djed Spence is set to start at right-back whilst Gaetan Bong may be replaced in the starting eleven by Jack Colback.

Colback will be available to feature against Peterborough after serving a one-match ban for a red-card that he picked up during Forest’s meeting with Luton Town last month.

Utilised as a full-back against the Hatters, the 32-year-old could be handed another chance to impress in this particular role by Cooper.

By producing an assured display against Peterborough, Colback could keep his place in the side for the foreseeable future as Max Lowe is not set to make his return to action until 2022.

James Garner will be partnered by Ryan Yates in central-midfield whilst Philip Zinckernagel, Brennan Johnson and Lolley will be tasked with providing some creativity from their attacking midfield roles.

Meanwhile, forward Lewis Grabban may fancy his chances of adding to the eight goals that he has already scored for Forest this season in tomorrow’s clash as Peterborough have only managed to prevent their opponents from finding the back of the net in two of their last 11 league games.