Colback starts: The Nottingham Forest XI that Lamouchi should play v QPR tomorrow

Nottingham Forest will be looking to get their 2020/21 Championship campaign off to the best possible start this weekend, as the Reds prepare to take on Queens Park Rangers.

The Reds lost 1-0 to Barnsley in the first round of the Carabao Cup last weekend, and will be looking to produce a much better performance in West London this weekend.

Sabri Lamouchi will be keen to see major improvements from his side after a rather lacklustre display at Oakwell, where Cauley Woodrow’s goal shortly after half-time proved to be the difference.

After naming a side which fielded the likes of Jordan Gabriel, Tyler Blackett and Fouad Bachirou last weekend, all eyes will be on Lamouchi’s starting line-up this weekend.

It is likely that Lamouchi will name a stronger side this weekend after the likes of Luke Freeman and Lyle Taylor were left on the bench, but what team will he pick to face QPR?

Here, we take a look at the side Lamouchi should play against QPR tomorrow afternoon…

There’s no questions about who will start in goal, with Brice Samba undoubtedly looking to keep his first clean sheet of the league campaign tomorrow afternoon.

At right-back, though, there is a dilemma. Jordan Gabriel produced a fantastic display at Oakwell last week in his full debut for the club, and showed plenty of attacking presence.

Whether Gabriel makes his first league start this weekend remains to be seen, with Tendayi Darikwa likely to be champing at the bit after spending last season on the sidelines through injury.

This weekend, due to his experience and knowledge of the Championship, we have gone with Darikwa to start.

Joe Worrall is likely to start after being declared fit and available for this weekend, and he should partner Tobias Figueiredo despite a bright display from Tyler Blackett last weekend. Yuri Ribeiro should complete the back four.

Moving into midfield, and the only absence will be Tiago Silva who is out until late September due to injury.

But Forest have plenty of options to choose from in the middle of the park, with Samba Sow also returning from a spell on the sidelines.

This weekend, it is likely that Jack Colback will feature after being left on the bench last weekend, alongside Fouad Bachirou who started for Forest for the first time at Barnsley.

Moving into attack, Nuno da Costa struggled to impress out wide last weekend, and with Joe Lolley fit to return after a shin injury, he could come back in to occupy the right-wing spot.

Joao Carvalho also started against Barnsley, but with Luke Freeman impressing after coming on as a substitute, he could start against his former club, with Sammy Ameobi out on the left.

Up top, Lewis Grabban was given the captain’s armband last week, and we expect him to start this weekend ahead of summer signing Lyle Taylor.