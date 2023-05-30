Cody Drameh is open to the possibility of staying at Leeds United this summer, according to a report from the Yorkshire Evening Post.

It is understood that Leeds have been in contact with Drameh and his representatives to provide his assurances regarding game-time for the 2023/24 campaign.

Drameh's loan deal with Luton Town is set to officially expire tomorrow.

What has been said about Luton Town and Burnley's interest in Leeds United's Cody Drameh?

As per journalist Fabrizio Romano, the Hatters are expected to launch an attempt to sign Drameh on a permanent basis from Leeds.

Luton could face competition in this particular pursuit, as Burnley have also been touted as potential suitors for the defender.

Both of these sides are set to participate in the Premier League later this year after gaining promotion to this division during the 2022/23 season.

Burnley were crowned champions of the second tier last month, and accumulated 101 points at this level over the course of 46 games.

As for Luton, they clinched a return to the top-flight by defeating Coventry City on penalties in the play-off final.

Drameh featured for the Hatters in this particular fixture, and clocked up 19 appearances in this loan stint.

Unfortunately for Leeds, they will not be competing with Burnley and Luton in the top-flight as they were relegated to the Championship on Sunday.

Sam Allardyce was unable to guide the club to safety after being drafted in as Javi Gracia's successor at the start of May as the Whites only managed to accumulate one point from their final four league games.

How big of a boost would it be for Leeds if they go on to retain Drameh's services?

D

When you consider that Drameh managed to produce a host of assured displays for Luton, retaining the defender's services for at least another season would unquestionably be a boost for Leeds.

Drameh has shown that he is capable of delivering the goods in the Championship, and thus would be a valuable member of Leeds' squad as they aim to achieve success at this level in the upcoming campaign.

As well as making 3.3 tackles and 1.2 interceptions per game for Luton, Drameh also chipped in with two assists as he recorded an impressive WhoScored match rating of 7.21 at this level.

While the summer window represents a good chance for Leeds to secure a reasonable fee for Drameh due to the fact that his contract runs until 2024, keeping him at Elland Road would be a wise call as there is every chance that he will be able to establish himself as a key member of their squad later this year.