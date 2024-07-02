Leeds United expect defender Cody Drameh to reject the contract renewal that has been offered to him.

That is according to Leeds Live, which states that the Yorkshire side have offered the defender a new contract, but they expect him to turn it down and therefore leave the club on a free transfer.

It is expected to be a very busy few months at Elland Road, as the club’s failure to get past Southampton in the play-off final means they are playing Championship football once again.

That is a blow to Leeds, as it is likely going to mean they are going to see a lot of departures over the coming weeks as their big assets look to play higher-level football.

Daniel Farke will be keen to keep as much of the squad together as possible, but it is unlikely he will lose sleep over Drameh’s situation given that he wasn’t part of the squad last season.

Leeds United expect Cody Drameh to reject new contract

Cody Drameh started his football career in Fulham’s academy, and before he even played for the club’s first team, he was snapped up by Leeds United in 2020.

The defender joined Leeds’ under-21 side, but it was not until the 2021/22 season that he got a chance at first-team football at Elland Road.

Drameh featured a handful of times in the Premier League, as well as in other cup games, before he was sent out on loan to Cardiff City.

Since then, he has also gone on to play for Luton Town, and last season he spent the campaign with Birmingham City.

Drameh has fallen down the pecking order at Leeds in the last couple of seasons, but even still, the Yorkshire side have decided to offer the player a new contract.

However, their chances of success seem slim, as according to Leeds Live, the Championship side expects Drameh to reject their contract proposal.

The report goes on to add that because Leeds have offered Drameh a new deal, the Whites will now be entitled to compensation if Drameh does find a new club because he is under 24.

Cody Drameh’s 2023/24 stats

Leeds decided to send Cody Drameh out on loan once again last season, with the defender joining fellow Championship side Birmingham City.

It was another chance for Drameh to show his parent club what he could offer, but it was a move that didn’t quite go to plan.

Cody Drameh's Leeds United stats Apps 10 Goals 0 Assists 0 Stats as per Transfermarkt (As it stands on the 2nd of July)

The 22-year-old played 28 times for the Blues in the league, as well as another two games in the FA Cup.

The full-back was a regular starter when he was available, and while he didn’t score for Birmingham, he did contribute to three assists.

However, it wasn’t enough to help the Blues beat the drop, as the team had a very disappointing 2023/24 campaign, one that resulted in them being relegated.

Cody Drameh needs to leave Leeds and find a new club

For whatever reason, Cody Drameh hasn’t really been given a fair chance at Leeds since joining the club.

The defender has spent most of his time on loan at Championship clubs, which was even more of a surprise last season, given that Leeds were struggling for options in that area of the pitch.

He is obviously not really fancied under Farke, and it would be pointless for Drameh to sign the new contract, as the likelihood would be that he would then either be sold or moved out on loan once again.

Therefore, Drameh needs to reject the contract and find a new club where he knows he will be playing regular football without being sent out on loan.