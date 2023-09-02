Highlights Cody Drameh is excited about joining Birmingham City and believes in the project and direction of the club under new ownership.

Drameh had limited game time at Leeds United and made a mistake in his only league appearance before being substituted at half-time.

Birmingham City needed reinforcement at full-back due to injuries, and Drameh should be a good solution and provide healthy competition with Ethan Laird.

Cody Drameh has explained the decision to join Birmingham City from Leeds United.

The defender signed for the Blues on transfer deadline day.

Drameh has joined Birmingham as part of a season-long loan agreement with the Whites.

The 21-year-old has struggled for game time at Elland Road, and only featured once in the league for Daniel Farke’s side before departing for their Championship rivals.

That sole league appearance saw the full back substituted after being brought into the game midway through the first-half. A mistake led to conceding a goal in the 4-3 win over Ipswich Town last weekend, which led to him being taken off at half-time.

What has Cody Drameh said about signing for Birmingham City?

Drameh is looking forward to joining John Eustace’s side and working under the highly-respected coach.

The youngster is excited about the project that the club is building towards and hopes he can play a significant role in helping move Birmingham in the right direction under their new ownership.

“I am really excited,” said Drameh, via the club’s official site.

“I have had a look around the place and I am buzzing and ready to go.

“It is a project; it is very exciting right now with the new owners and everything.

“Everybody has a good buzz around them, it seems like a family sort of vibe – that made me want to come here.”

Drameh has joined from Leeds, where he has just one year remaining on his current contract.

It has been reported that Birmingham have an option to make the deal permanent next summer, which should put them at the front of the queue should he become available as a free agent.

How did Cody Drameh fare last season?

Drameh struggled for game time in the first half of the previous campaign, eventually going out on loan to Luton Town in January.

While he had a slow start to life at Kenilworth Road, his performances improved and he ultimately played a key role in helping the club gain promotion to the Premier League.

A permanent move to the Hatters did not materialise, leading to further speculation over his future throughout the summer.

Birmingham won the race to his signature, and Eustace will be hoping that he can have a similar impact at St. Andrew’s over the course of this season.

Birmingham have made a positive start to the new term, winning three of their opening four games, drawing the other.

Next up for Eustace’s side is the visit of Millwall to St. Andrew’s on Saturday.

John Eustace

Will Cody Drameh be a good signing for Birmingham City?

Birmingham were in need of reinforcement at full back following the injuries that they have suffered in that position already this season.

Drameh should be a great solution to the absence of Ethan Laird, and the pair will provide great competition for each other when they are both available.

Drameh has proven himself at a Championship level and should be able to make a positive impact on the team.

Agreeing an option to make the deal permanent next summer also gives Birmingham the edge in trying to sign him after his Leeds deal expires in 2024.