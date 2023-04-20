Cody Drameh is remaining solely focused on helping Luton Town win promotion to the Premier League.

The Leeds United defender was asked about his future following the Hatters’ 1-1 draw with Reading on Wednesday night.

The draw kept the team third in the Championship table, but opened the gap to Sheffield United to seven points with just three games remaining.

This has left Rob Edwards’ side all but officially consigned to a play-off place, a second top six finish in a row for the club.

Does Cody Drameh have a future at Leeds United?

The full back has become a key part of Edwards’ side since joining on loan from Leeds in the January transfer window.

Drameh has featured 14 times in the Championship, contributing two assists in that timeframe.

But the defender is not willing to dwell on what the future may hold for him just yet, instead opting to give his full attention to Luton’s promotion pursuit.

“We’ll see, we’ll see, we’ve got three games left of the season and then the play-offs as well, so I’ll keep focusing on that,” said Drameh, via Luton Today.

“For me, it’s just about keep playing until the end of the season.

"We’ve just got to focus on the play-offs and then in the summer there’ll be a decision to make.

"But I’m happy to be here and hopefully we can just go into the Premier League.”

Drameh has struggled for game time at Elland Road, making just four league appearances for the top flight side in the last two seasons.

The defender also enjoyed a stint on loan with Cardiff City last year in which he played 22 times for the Bluebirds.

However, it has been with Luton that he has received most of the plaudits for his performances in the second tier.

With Javi Gracia now in charge at Leeds, it is likely discussion with the Spaniard this summer will determine Drameh’s future,

Could Luton re-sign Drameh from Leeds in the summer?

As things stand, it is very possible that Luton and Leeds swap divisions for next season.

That would certainly open the door for Luton to try and sign the defender, who would enjoy the chance to compete in the Premier League.

But with a new manager now in charge at Leeds, the decision will likely be made by Gracia who has no doubt been keeping an eye on Drameh’s development.

Drameh has performed well for Luton and fits well in Edwards’ team so staying at Kenilworth Road should be seen as a realistic option for the player this summer.