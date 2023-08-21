Leeds United have spent most of their summer engaged in constant transfer talk regarding the sales of certain individuals.

The club’s relegation to the Championship has seen several first-team players leave the club as they search for fresh challenges.

But that has meant Leeds have spent most of their summer transfer business being reactive rather than proactive. Daniel Farke will hope that changes as the transfer window heads into the final 10 days before it shuts until January.

However, while attention seems to be on what players can come into the club, it seems they have another situation on their hands with a player attracting interest from another club; this time it is defender Cody Drameh.

What is Cody Drameh’s situation at Leeds United?

The 21-year-old has been on the books at Elland Road since the summer of 2020, when he joined from Fulham.

Drameh, who can operate on the right-hand side, has been on the fringes of the first team for a while now, making only nine appearances for the club, one of which was a one-minute cameo this season in the Carabao Cup.

The defender has had two loan spells during his time with Leeds; his first was at Cardiff City, and his second was last season at Luton Town. Drameh was a key part of the Hatters’ success in the Championship, which now means they are a Premier League club.

The right-back has entered a crucial moment in his career, as he is in the final 12 months of his contract at the club.

What has Daniel Farke said about Cody Drameh’s future at Leeds United?

Leeds were closing in on a deal for right-back Max Aarons a week or so ago, and that called into question the future of Drameh at Leeds.

Aarons didn’t sign for Leeds and instead joined AFC Bournemouth, but at the time, Farke spoke about Drameh’s chances at the club.

He told Yorkshire Evening Post: “We need to use every player, and I'm happy that Cody is right now back, was two weeks out injured and not available.

"[He had] just one day of training with the team. Normally it's not enough to make it to the game day squad.

“But today yeah it was due to the situation that we had to play without several players.

“And so we need him maybe even a bit too early back, and it's good that he also was able to play this ten minutes or however long he was on the pitch without injury.

"It's good to have him back.”

Which team is interested in signing Cody Drameh?

According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, Southampton have identified Drameh as a target in the closing days of this transfer window.

Romano states that Russell Martin has identified the Leeds man and is even prepared to wait until January or even next summer to sign the defender.

As mentioned, Drameh’s contract at Elland Road expires next summer, and it seems the Saints are willing to play the long game to sign the defender.

It is unclear if Southampton are going to make a move for the 21-year-old in this transfer window, and if they were, it is unclear if Leeds would consider selling and how much they would even want for the player.

But given that he has played much for the club and is in the final year of his contract, Drameh seems to have some big decisions to make regarding his future.