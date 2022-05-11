Cody Drameh latest detailed as Cardiff City wait on Leeds United plan

Cardiff City bid a fond farewell to Cody Drameh at the weekend following the right-back’s successful loan stint with the club on loan from Leeds United.

Drameh pushed for a move to South Wales back in the January transfer window and excelled under the management of Steve Morison during the 2021/22 run-in.

The 20-year-old made 22 appearances in the Championship and registered three assists, as well as picking up a number of awards at Cardiff’s end-of-season bash.

However, the Championship season concluded last Saturday and the Yorkshire Evening Post detail how Drameh is already back in training at Leeds.

Leeds cannot use Drameh in their remaining three Premier League fixtures but Jesse Marsch is casting a watchful eye over the right-back with a view to what 2022/23 holds for him, according to the YEP.

Marsch has, of course, arrived at Elland Road and succeeded Marcelo Bielsa during the course of Drameh’s loan at Cardiff.

Morison has previously stated how he wants Drameh to return to Cardiff heading into 2022/23, as he looks to build on a largely positive stint in-charge of the club.

There was also a clear message from the club’s supporters, who sang in support of Drameh making the return to South Wales during the final game of the season against Derby County.

The Verdict

Given the success that Drameh has had with Cardiff, plus the fact that he is so highly-rated at Leeds, it was always likely that the Elland Road club would be casting an eye over him at the earliest opportunity.

Leeds’ options at right-back are hardly standout, so there might well be a chance for Drameh to go in at Elland Road and stake a claim for more regular football.

Plus, with Leeds currently in the Premier League’s bottom three and at serious risk of slipping back into the EFL, you could argue that Drameh might well be their first-choice right-back in the Championship by the time the 2022/23 campaign comes around.

If that scenario plays out, you’d imagine it will all-but end Cardiff’s hopes of a reunion in 2022/23.

