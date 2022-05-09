Cody Drameh issues classy Cardiff City parting message ahead of Leeds United return

Cardiff City have been thanked by Cody Drameh after the Leeds United full-back’s loan spell in South Wales came to an end at the conclusion of 2021/22.

Drameh pushed for a move away from Elland Road back in the January transfer window and eventually linked up with Cardiff on a temporary basis.

Since then, the 20-year-old hasn’t looked back, making 20 appearances, registering three assists and earning huge plaudits for his impact under Steve Morison.

Saturday saw Drameh feature for 90 minutes as Cardiff beat Derby County 1-0, with the Bluebirds faithful singing their loanee’s name and drilling home the fact they want him to remain ahead of 2022/23.

For now, Drameh is heading back to Leeds, who are under a new regime with Jesse Marsch at the helm and are also looking to cling onto their Premier League status.

As the door closed on this spell with Cardiff, Drameh took to Instagram to share a message with the people of Cardiff:

The Verdict

Drameh has been fantastic for Cardiff since he signed for the Bluebirds, growing into a player that looks primed for first-team football now.

It’s little surprise that the Cardiff fans want him to stick around after his performances, whilst that’s a feeling that’s shared by Morison.

As it is, his future is in Leeds’ hands.

However, with Marsch now at the helm at Elland Road and Leeds seemingly heading back into the Championship, all cards could be off the table when it comes to Drameh and his next steps.

