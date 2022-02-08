Cody Drameh at Cardiff City: How’s it gone so far? What issues does he face? What’s next?

Cody Drameh completed a loan move to Cardiff City from Leeds United during the January transfer window and will be looking to make an impression on both the Bluebirds and Whites boss Marcelo Bielsa.

The full back is looking to get some much needed game time under his belt in South Wales and will be looking to grasp this opportunity with both hands.

Here we run the rule over the 20-year-old in our latest hattrick piece.

How’s it gone so far?

It’s still pretty early days for Drameh as he embarks on this temporary spell away from Elland Road but so far it has gone pretty well for the youngster.

In the four games he has played in for Cardiff so far, the defender has won two and lost two, underlining that he has made a small impact since joining.

Utilised largely in a right wing back role, the London born player has provided a good outlet down that side for his team.

There’s no doubt he will be hoping to be involved again tomorrow night as the Bluebirds take on Peterborough United.

What issues does he face?

One area that Drameh has to improve on is his discipline.

In two of his first four appearances for the club he has picked up a booking before the hour mark, which shows that some frustration could be creeping into his game.

It is therefore important that he learns not to dive in as he could either end up being sent off or leave his side open down the sides.

This is an area of his game that will only improve with experience.

What’s next?

The next step for the Leeds man is to nail down his starting spot and continue to contribute in both the defensive and attacking third.

He featured for his parent club on a handful of occasions this term, which shows he is still in Bielsa’s plans moving forwards, so he needs to try and stay positive.

If he can help Cardiff to secure their safety in the Championship, he will go a long way towards pushing to get back into the first team at Leeds.

The key to achieving that goal will be playing as much as possible during this loan spell.