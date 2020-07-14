Cocu reveals priority position for summer window at Derby

Quoted by the Derby Telegraph, Phillip Cocu has revealed that the club will be looking at its goalkeeper positions in the summer transfer window as a priority.

The Rams are looking to nip into the play-off places in the final three games of the campaign in the Sky Bet Championship but will hope that form can turn around a little bit having not won in their last trio of games.

Indeed, against Brentford, we saw an unfortunate moment for Rams stopper Ben Hamer – currently on loan at the club – and when asked about the situation between the sticks, his Dutch manager suggested that it is in an area that needs decisions making in.

He said, when asked if a decision is needed in the summer:

“Yes, of course, because Ben is on loan. So we will have a look at the position of the goalkeeper. We also have a decision to make if Henrich (Ravas), a promising talented goalkeeper, if we keep him here or maybe it would be good for him to go on loan, to get more experience. So, yes, decisions have to be made in that position.”

The Verdict

Cocu is a very talented manager, that is clear, and we have seen him being willing to use youth so it’s no surprise we see him name-drop another youngster in these comments.

However, it would make sense to look at senior options too with Hamer being number one of late ahead of Kelle Roos, and only being on loan.

What Derby look to do remains to be seen, though, and perhaps it’ll depend on what league they are in next year.