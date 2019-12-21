‘Cocu is clueless’ – Plenty of Derby County fans react to bold substitution against Reading

Derby County fans have reacted to Phillip Cocu’s first substitution against Reading on Saturday afternoon.

Phillip Cocu’s side have struggled this season to find any sort of consistency and see themselves sitting in the bottom half of the Championship table.

Heading into Saturday’s game with Reading, much of the pressure was on Cocu’s shoulders to gain three points as the busy Christmas period began.

Reading hosted Derby looking to move further up the Championship table having struggled along with their opponents.

Cocu would have seen any such hopes of gaining a win diminish when Scott Malone was sent off as early as the fourth minute.

Malone was shown a straight red card for a last man challenge which also resulted in a penalty kick for the home side.

The sending off resulted in Cocu having to make a substitution and he opted to remove Chris Martin and replace him with Max Lowe.

Charlie Adam would rub salt into Derby wounds as he scored from the penalty spot and ensured that the visitors would their 29th goal in 23 games this season.

The decision to sub off Martin was met with criticism by the club’s fans, who reacted via Twitter.

6′ The Rams make an early change following the dismissal of Scott Malone. 🔵 1-0 ⚫ #RFCvDCFC pic.twitter.com/EcEwfKVDOS — Derby County (@dcfcofficial) 21 December 2019

Good idea let’s take off the one player who can hold the ball up! — Ashley Bennett (@ashleybennett) 21 December 2019

Imagine going all the way to Reading to see our only attacking option subbed off after 7 minutes — Josh chambers (@joshchambers97) 21 December 2019

Great thing is Malone is suspended now and we can play a traffic cone in his place for a few games — George Hanton (@TheHantonMenace) 21 December 2019

The Derby way…. 🤦🏻‍♀️ — 𝒢 𝐸 𝑀 (@Gem_Szr) 21 December 2019

Why take off Martin??? I really don’t understand what Cocu is thinking. — Vicky B (@vickydrip) 21 December 2019

Cocu is clueless. No other worse needed. — gordon kinnear (@gkbusdriver) 21 December 2019