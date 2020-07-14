Cocu delivers player fitness boost ahead of Derby’s potential play-off campaign

Quoted by the Derby Telegraph, Derby County manager Phillip Cocu has revealed that Jack Marriott is back in training and is nearing a return for the Rams.

The Rams have had a rather fascinating season so far in the Sky Bet Championship and are well in the mix for the play-off places as we head into the final three games of the campaign.

It will be tough, but they’ll believe that they can do it given what they have been through this season and it appears as though Jack Marriott could still be involved in the crunch period.

Cocu said:

“He is training now. He started with some isolated exercises, but he is training with the team. He needs a little bit more time, but he is doing well. There is no reaction or pain after sessions, so it is promising he can be available soon.”

The Verdict

We know how important Marriott was in the play-offs last time around with his performance against Leeds, in particular, more than memorable.

Should the Rams make it into the play-offs, then, there seems a good chance that they could have him back available for selection – though that will ultimately be up to Cocu to decide in terms of his team selection.

Indeed, Chris Martin has had a fine season up front for the club and so he will be making it hard for Marriott to force his way back into the side for a spot in the final third for the club.