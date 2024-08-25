Middlesbrough appear to have strengthened Michael Carrick's squad significantly so far this summer, as they look to be among the Championship's promotion contenders this season.

Boro have welcomed the likes of Micah Hamilton, Delano Burgzorg, Aidan Morris and Tommy Conway to Teesside over the summer, all of whom have made permanent moves to the Riverside Stadium.

A high turnover of players last summer saw the club enter a transitional period in 2023/24, but now those new faces such as Rav van den Berg and Emmanuel Latte Lath are firmly bedded in, this transfer window was all about putting the final touches to the squad.

But when new faces arrive, old ones can often find themselves being replaced. Football League World takes a look at five Middlesbrough players who could leave before the August 30 deadline.

Tom Glover

Carrick had said prior to Middlesbrough's Carabao Cup tie with Leeds United that whoever he decides to start in goal isn't necessarily the Boro boss revealing who his number two goalkeeper is, but in truth, it's difficult not to look into it as anything but.

Academy graduate Sol Brynn got the nod over Australian international Tom Glover that night, and delivered a confident, assured performance that sent a clear message of 'I'm ready' to his manager, and the Boro faithful.

That leaves Glover, 26, looking like Middlesbrough's third choice pair of hands this season, a role it's tough to see him being content with. Therefore, he could be a surprise candidate for a last minute move to seek out regular starting opportunities elsewhere.

Alex Gilbert

A player who's had to remain extremely patient since his move to Teesside last summer, but when he's been given the opportunity to impress, he's without doubt made the most of it.

22-year-old attacking midfielder Gilbert only made 12 Championship appearances last season, with just two of them being starts, but was still able to register a goal and three assists in 226 minutes of football.

The Irish youth international put in an excellent display in Boro's 3-0 cup win over Leeds, creating multiple chances, always looking to receive the ball, and looking every bit of a player that deserves to be starting in Carrick's side.

But, with the likes of Finn Azaz and newly signed Conway both demanding regular minutes too, Gilbert may not find enough minutes as he deserves this season, and as such, a loan move may be something he requests.

Sonny Finch

One of Middlesbrough's brightest young talents, 19-year-old Sonny Finch is a player who is very much a part of Boro's future plans.

The teenager has been with the club since he was a schoolboy, and after turning heads in Boro's academy system for years, he's finally started to see his first glimpses of senior action over the last two years.

Finch's Boro academy stats, per Transfermarkt Competition Appearances Goals Assists Premier League 2 31 14 4 U18 Premier League 20 6 3

Having already made a handful of Championship appearances prior to this summer, the England youth international was one of the standout performers in pre-season, scoring in wins over Doncaster Rovers and Bolton Wanderers respectively.

Finch has proven that he's ready to make the leap to senior football, and with the strength in depth in forward areas this year, the time might be right to source him a loan move away from the club.

Matthew Hoppe

From the unexpected emergence of a Championship golden boot winner, to the arrival of an Ivorian international who can't stop finding the back of the net, Matthew Hoppe's luck hasn't been in since his move to Middlesbrough in 2022.

The American international was brought in two summers ago with the vision of him becoming Boro's number nine of the future, but instead, he's been stuck trying to climb a fairly unscalable mountain.

With the 23-year-old now completely out of the fold, evidenced by him not being handed a squad number at the start of the season, the teenager who was scoring hat-tricks in the Bundesliga as a teenager appears to be on the Championship's scrapheap.

As such, Middlesbrough will surely be looking into any possible destination for him in the remaining days of the window, as Hoppe desperately needs a fresh start to get his once highly promising career back on track.

Josh Coburn

A player who will have no doubt made any decision over his future a much harder one for the club to make after his Leeds display, Josh Coburn is a name who divides Middlesbrough fans.

With multiple different schools of thought as to why he doesn't fit in at Middlesbrough, some believe his target man profile doesn't match Carrick's style of play, whilst others are simply of the opinion that he isn't good enough to play at Championship level.

But on a night at Elland Road that will be talked about for years to come, the 'Teesside Haaland' looked a totally different player to what Boro fans typically see from him.

Coburn looked sharp, with his runs in behind causing all sorts of problems for the Leeds defence, a side of his game that he isn't usually observed doing.

His performance will have undoubtedly caught the attention of clubs looking for a striker heading into the final few days of the transfer window, and with Latte Lath and Conway providing stiff competition for regular starting opportunities, the 21-year-old may feel like he needs to seek a Riverside exit this month.

Millwall have been strongly linked with a move for the Middlesbrough academy graduate, but it remains to be seen whether Boro would be happy to sell Coburn, or if they would only be willing to sanction a temporary exit.