In what will be a crucial summer for Middlesbrough in terms of incomings, it will be an equally important few months for those players left on the fringes of the Boro first team.

Boro boss Michael Carrick wants to prioritise quality additions to his squad over quantity in the coming weeks, with his side potentially being a couple of quality players away from being able to challenge at the top of the Championship next season.

But for those players on the outside looking in, the summer window can be a vitally important period of time in order to determine the next steps in their progression as footballers, whether that be with Middlesbrough or not.

Football League World takes a look at five Middlesbrough players who the club should be looking at finding temporary moves for this summer.

Josh Coburn

Local lad Josh Coburn is a striker who divides opinion amongst Middlesbrough fans. He's shown he's ready to play first team football and has scored some important goals for the club since his breakthrough in the 2020/21 season.

Since then, he's flirted with the possibility of being Middlesbrough's number nine of the future, but never truly made a big enough impact to remove niggling doubts over his ability to score the goals he'd be required to in order to fill that role.

Josh Coburn Middlesbrough career (all comps), per FotMob Season Appearances Goals Assists 23/24 25 5 1 22/23 1 0 0 21/22 22 5 0 20/21 4 1 0

Now with the emergence of Boro's Ivorian hotshot Emmanuel Latte Lath, his path to the number nine shirt at Middlesbrough has hit a serious roadblock, and with the club in the market for another 'high level' centre-forward this summer, he may need to head off at the nearest exit.

The 21-year-old enjoyed a fruitful loan spell in League One with Bristol Rovers in the 2022/23 season, where his then manager Joey Barton tipped him for England. Perhaps a loan move across the Championship would be a welcome move for Coburn this summer?

Law McCabe

One of Middlesbrough's most highly-rated academy prospects in some time, teenager Law McCabe appears to have a very bright future ahead of him.

In the four first team appearances he made for Carrick this season, McCabe didn't look out of place amongst his senior teammates, and looks to have a large future on Teesside ahead of him.

Patience can be vital though, and throwing a player such as McCabe - who will play the entirety of next season as an 18-year-old - into the Championship deep end before they can swim, can knock a young players confidence.

And as much as that didn't look like that would be the case when the England youth international featured last season, Carrick won't want to take any risks with his young midfield prodigy.

Therefore, finding a suitable EFL loan move for McCabe where he can go and get an extended taste of men's football, and away from the spotlight so to speak, could be exactly what he needs.

Hayden Hackney can testify to the value of going out on loan, as he returned from his spell with then League Two Scunthorpe, and emerged into the Middlesbrough team the following season and has since become the apple of Premier League club's eyes.

Zach Hemming

Zach Hemming has enjoyed quite the season on loan with Scottish Premiership side St Mirren, finishing fifth in the Scottish top-flight, and securing UEFA Conference League football for the Buddies next season.

The 24-year-old played in every single one of St Mirren's 38 Premiership games last season, as well as a further eight in various cup competitions, as he made the number one shirt his own.

His manager, Stephen Robsinson, said in an interview via the Northern Echo: "We’ve tried very hard to get Zach back but it won’t happen. He is a Middlesbrough player and will be going back to Middlesbrough. He’s got the chance to be the No 2 there and he’s developed massively since he’s been with us."

It sounds as if Carrick and his coaching staff have been highly impressed with the Englishman's performances north of the border, and will take an extended look at him in pre-season.

Boro won't have any reservations over sending him back out on loan though, given his success last season, and an EFL move could be a perfect opportunity to get a closer look at how he fares in English football, before coming back next summer ready to push for playing time on Teesside.

Sol Brynn

A goalkeeper who's been highly thought of at Middlesbrough for a number of years, Sol Brynn has been going about his business in impressive style whilst out on loan in recent years.

The 23-year-old has enjoyed fruitful spells as the number one goalkeeper with Swindon Town, (where he won Player of the Season) and most recently Leyton Orient respectively, as he's proven he can do it at both League Two and League One level.

Former Leeds United legend and the current agent of Brynn, Ian Harte, said in an interview with Free Bets, via the Northern Echo: "I think Sol is good enough to play for Middlesbrough now.

"Obviously that's not up to me, it's up to Michael Carrick and his staff. He definitely wouldn't disappoint if he played for Middlesbrough in the future.

"I think Sol is a top top goalkeeper. He'll definitely play in the Premier League. Hopefully he'll get the opportunity to play at Middlesbrough and win promotion with Middlesbrough. Middlesbrough have a top quality keeper on their hands."

Middlesbrough will likely want to afford Tom Glover the chance to improve upon his debut season as the backup to Seny Dieng, and thus Brynn should seek a loan move to a fellow Championship club in order to prove he can play at second tier level.

Pharell Willis

It's been well over a season since 21-year-old winger Pharell Willis made his first team debut for Middlesbrough, in an away match at Blackpool in November of the 2022/23 season.

He's yet to appear for Middlesbrough since, and now that he's entering into his early twenties and away from the relative safety of academy football, Willis now needs to be playing regular senior football.

With next season being his last under contract as a Boro player, it's a make-or-break campaign for the winger, and a year-and-a-half removed from handing him his debut, Carrick doesn't appear ready to throw him back in the deep end of Championship football.

Therefore, a loan deal would probably be in the best interests of both parties, as Willis gets his first taste of regular men's football, and Boro will be able to assess his progress and potential ahead of a contract decision next summer.