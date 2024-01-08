Highlights Boro has had a successful run in the EFL Cup this season, reaching the semi-finals by defeating several teams.

Despite recent inconsistencies and injuries, Boro's performance against Premier League Villa offers hope against Chelsea.

Chelsea has had a turbulent season but has recently achieved back-to-back wins and a 4-0 victory in the FA Cup.

Middlesbrough take on Chelsea at the Riverside Stadium in the EFL Cup semi-final first leg on Tuesday night.

Boro have enjoyed an excellent run in the tournament this season, beating Huddersfield Town, Bolton Wanderers, Bradford City, Exeter City and Port Vale to reach the semi-finals.

Michael Carrick's side suffered heartbreak as they were beaten 1-0 at home by Aston Villa in the FA Cup third round on Saturday, with Matty Cash's deflected 88th-minute strike securing Villa's progression, but their performance against Premier League opposition will offer encouragement ahead of the visit of Chelsea.

Boro have been inconsistent in recent months, with injuries to a host of key players proving to be damaging, and they currently sit 12th in the Championship table, four points from the play-off places.

After a disappointing 12th-placed finish in the Premier League last season, it has been another turbulent campaign for Chelsea so far.

However, it has been a positive few weeks for the Blues with back-to-back wins in the league, and they registered an emphatic 4-0 victory over Preston North End at Stamford Bridge in the FA Cup third round on Saturday.

Mauricio Pochettino's side are 10th in the top flight, 12 points from the top four.

Premier League Table (As it stands January 8th) Team P GD Pts 9 Newcastle United 20 10 29 10 Chelsea 20 3 28 11 Wolverhampton Wanderers 20 -1 28 12 Bournemouth 19 -7 25 13 Fulham 20 -7 24 14 Crystal Palace 20 -7 21 15 Nottingham Forest 20 -11 20 16 Brentford 19 -5 19

As the countdown to kick-off continues, we looked at how Boro could line up against Chelsea.

GK: Tom Glover

Glover joined Boro from Melbourne City this summer, and after beginning the season as second choice, he has started the last six games in all competitions in the absence of Seny Dieng.

The Australian has impressed between the sticks, and he was awarded the BBC's Man of the Match award after his excellent performance in the defeat against Villa on Saturday.

RB: Rav van den Berg

Van den Berg has starred for Boro since his arrival from PEC Zwolle this summer, proving to be a capable performer at both centre-back and right-back.

With Tommy Smith and Anfernee Dijksteel both sidelined, van den Berg is likely to be deployed at right-back once again against Chelsea.

CB: Dael Fry

Fry has been a key player for Boro this season, starting every league game when fit, and wearing the captain's armband on a number of occasions.

The 26-year-old featured as a substitute against Villa on Saturday, but it seems likely he will return to the starting line-up for this one.

CB: Matt Clarke

After over a year on the sidelines with a back injury, Clarke is now fit again and featuring regularly for Boro.

The 27-year-old is beginning to get up to speed after his long absence, and with Darragh Lenihan and Paddy McNair both unavailable, he should keep his place against Chelsea.

LB: Lukas Engel

After a tough start to life at the Riverside Stadium following his move from Silkeborg this summer, Engel has adapted well to the Championship in recent months.

Carrick rotated between Engel and Alex Bangura over the festive period, but Engel seems to be his first choice left-back, and he should get the nod on Tuesday night.

CM: Dan Barlaser

Barlaser struggled for game time last season after joining Boro from Rotherham United last January, but he has featured regularly this season.

The 26-year-old has provided five assists in 23 appearances in all competitions this campaign, and he has put in a number of excellent performances at the heart of midfield.

CM: Jonny Howson

Captain Howson has made 26 appearances in all competitions for Boro this season, and he remains one of their most influential players at the age of 35.

Howson featured as a substitute against Villa on Saturday, but he should come back into the team against Chelsea, and his experience and leadership qualities will be crucial against Premier League opposition.

RW: Isaiah Jones

It was a tough year for Jones last season as he fell out of favour under Carrick, but he has regained his place in the team this campaign.

Jones has scored five goals and registered two assists in 29 appearances in all competitions, and it seems he is starting to get back to his best.

Related "A sizeable fee" - Middlesbrough and Southampton warned about Celtic target A host of Championship clubs are said to be interested in Hearts striker Lawrence Shankland

AM: Matt Crooks

Boro will be without the influential Sam Greenwood, who is cup tied after featuring for parent club Leeds United earlier in the tournament, but Crooks is a more than capable replacement.

After missing two games through injury, Crooks was an unused substitute against Villa on Saturday, and providing he is fit enough to start, he is likely to come into the team on Tuesday night.

LW: Hayden Hackney

After over a month out with injury, Hackney made his return against Villa on Saturday, and he was handed the captain's armband by Carrick.

With Riley McGree and Sammy Silvera away on international duty with Australia and Greenwood unavailable, Hackney could be deployed on the left against Chelsea, and it is a role he performed well in towards the end of last season.

ST: Emmanuel Latte Lath

Boro received another huge boost as Latte Lath made his return from injury as a substitute against Villa on Saturday.

Josh Coburn has scored two goals in his last three games, but Latte Lath had established himself as Carrick's first choice striker before sustaining his injury, and he could start against Chelsea.