Highlights Leicester City are the standout performers in the Championship, winning 13 out of their 14 games and sitting at the top of the table.

Leeds United will be looking to end Leicester's undefeated streak against them when they face off at the King Power Stadium.

Leicester's starting XI for the game against Leeds is likely to include key players such as Jamie Vardy, Ricardo Pereira, and James Justin.

Championship leaders Leicester City are back in action on Friday night as they welcome Leeds United to the King Power Stadium.

The Foxes have been the standout performers in the league, winning 13 of their 14 games this season.

That has resulted in them sitting top of the table, five points clear of Ipswich Town, but having played a game more, they are 14 clear of third-place Leeds.

Friday's sees two of the in-form sides go head-to-head and two teams that are expected to be there or thereabouts when it comes to promotion at the end of the campaign.

The Foxes are unbeaten in their last four games against the Yorkshire side, with them winning one and drawing the other last season, so Leeds will be out to end that run at the King Power.

Here, we have looked at the possible starting XI for Leicester for their game against Leeds…

GK: Mads Hermansen

Hermansen seems to be the preferred choice in goal for Enzo Maresca, and unless there is a late injury, that is unlikely to change for the Leeds game.

RB: Ricardo Pereira

Periera didn’t start the game against QPR on Saturday, as the defender was given a rare rest, but he did come on in the final 23 minutes.

It is likely Maresca will put the Portuguese international back into his starting XI on Friday night.

CB: Wout Faes

Faes was rested last weekend, as he was replaced by Conor Coady. The defender has started 11 of the 14 games he’s been available for, and he's likely going to be restored to the starting XI for this game.

CB: Jannik Vestergaard

Vestergaard has worked his way back into the Leicester starting XI this season, missing just one league game.

When available, the defender has played, and that will likely continue in this mouth-watering affair.

LB: James Justin

It was a slow start to the season for Justin, but in recent weeks he has claimed a spot in the starting XI and retained it.

The full-back has started the last three games, playing in the left-back role, and even grabbed a goal in the Sunderland win. He will be expected to start at left-back against Leeds.

CM: Cesare Casadei

Leicester have been without Wilfred Ndidi for the last couple of games, so Maresca has turned to Casadei to fill the void.

It is likely that Ndidi will miss this game, so the Italian is likely going to retain his place from the Sunderland and QPR games.

CM: Harry Winks

Winks grabbed his first goal for the Foxes in the win over QPR last weekend, and he will be hoping it’s the first of many.

The 27-year-old has started every league game this season, and that will be expected to continue against Leeds.

CM: Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall

Dewsbury-Hall has started all but one Championship game this season, and he will be expected to start on Friday once again.

The midfielder has stepped up and tried to fill the void left by James Maddison, and in doing so, he has become an important part of the team.

RW: Kasey McAteer

McAteer has really impressed for Leicester this season and has already become an important member of the first team.

The 21-year-old made his return from injury in the last match, and with more training behind him, he could be ready to start this important clash.

LW: Stephy Mavididi

Mavididi has been a real breath of fresh air for the Foxes, and given he was brought in by Maresca, it is no surprise to see him play most weeks.

The winger grabbed a goal and assist last weekend against QPR, and he will be tasked with trying to hurt Leeds’ defence on Friday night.

ST: Jamie Vardy

Vardy has had a bigger impact on Leicester’s season than people probably thought he would.

The forward has been crucial in their recent run and has found his touch again in front of goal. Maresca will be weighing up whether to start him or Kelechi Iheanacho, but Vardy might just get the nod to start.