‘Clutching at straws’ – These Nottingham Forest fans react to moment from Millwall loss

Plenty of Nottingham Forest fans have reacted to Brice Samba’s yellow card during the 3-0 defeat to Millwall on Friday evening.

Sabri Lamouchi’s Forest side approached Friday’s game with Millwall at the City Ground look to put pressure on the top two.

Despite being largely consistent at the City Ground, Lamouchi saw his side lose 3-0 to Millwall after a 13 minute spell of goals during the first half which gave the visitors all three points.

Lamouchi opted to start Joao Carvalho, but the Portuguese was helpless as he attempted to create clear cut chances for the likes of Joe Lolley and Lewis Grabban.

With the game having started in favour of the home side, Millwall would enjoy a crazy goal spree as Matt Smith scored a hat-trick.

Towards the end of the game though, Samba, who struggled, was booked for showing his anger after a substitution which he felt wasted time for the visitors – and fans have backed the keeper following his reaction.

Brice Samba is furious that Matt Smith is allowed to walk across the entire width of the pitch as he is substituted, rather than going off at the nearest point. Referee Eltringham, rather than dealing with that, books the keeper for complaining #NFFC — Paul Taylor (@nottmtails) March 6, 2020

Below are just some of the comments made by Forest fans:

Poor refereeing but nowt he did affected how Forest played. Absolute none event #nffc Loneliest job in football? Playing upfront for Forest. — Richard Burgess (@Richard09755338) March 6, 2020

Ref’s been useless again, so that’s hardly a shock. How he misses that Carvalho penalty is beyond me. — It’s 1-0 forest (@Shibby_forest) March 6, 2020

Clutching at straws, mate no way good enough — jason townsend (@jayt1971) March 6, 2020

Right so lets get this right Samba is complaining about time wasting? Really? #NFFC — YouAreMyForest (@YouAreMyForest) March 6, 2020

You have to try out muric next game — KOSOVOFOOTBALL (@Tankzz4) March 6, 2020

What’s the point in having a rule, if the refs don’t even stick by it? Was bought in by the @EFL for a reason — Toby (@tsmithy1998) March 6, 2020

I could understand it if we were 1 down 🙄 — craig (@CraigjamCraig) March 6, 2020