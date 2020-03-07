Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Nottingham Forest

‘Clutching at straws’ – These Nottingham Forest fans react to moment from Millwall loss

Published

3 mins ago

on

Plenty of Nottingham Forest fans have reacted to Brice Samba’s yellow card during the 3-0 defeat to Millwall on Friday evening.

Sabri Lamouchi’s Forest side approached Friday’s game with Millwall at the City Ground look to put pressure on the top two.

Despite being largely consistent at the City Ground, Lamouchi saw his side lose 3-0 to Millwall after a 13 minute spell of goals during the first half which gave the visitors all three points.

Take part in our latest Forest quiz – Can you get 100%?

1 of 14

Where is Andy Reid from?

Lamouchi opted to start Joao Carvalho, but the Portuguese was helpless as he attempted to create clear cut chances for the likes of Joe Lolley and Lewis Grabban.

With the game having started in favour of the home side, Millwall would enjoy a crazy goal spree as Matt Smith scored a hat-trick.

Towards the end of the game though, Samba, who struggled, was booked for showing his anger after a substitution which he felt wasted time for the visitors – and fans have backed the keeper following his reaction.

Below are just some of the comments made by Forest fans:


Related Topics:
ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: ‘Clutching at straws’ – These Nottingham Forest fans react to moment from Millwall loss

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: