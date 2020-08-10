‘Clueless’, ‘Worrying times’ – Many Charlton Athletic fans react to fresh ESI update

East Street Investments (ESI) are reportedly keen to bring in ex-Sheffield Wednesday boss Dave Jones to run the football side of the club, which has left many Addicks fans frustrated.

The EFL announced earlier this week that three individuals from ESI had failed its directors’ and owners’ test, though the decision is being appealed.

It is understood that unless that appeal is successful, new owners will need to buy Charlton before the 2020/21 League One season starts in September or the club could be expelled from the EFL.

ESI are continuing to look ahead, however, and are, according to the South London Press’ Richard Cawley, keen on bringing in Jones to look after the football side of the club.

It is understood that he would come in above director of football Steve Gallen and manager Lee Bowyer.

Jones has a lot of experience in the English game, having managed a number of clubs, including Cardiff City, Wolves, and Wednesday, after his 17-year playing career had come to an end.

2020 has been a difficult year for Charlton fans so far, who have seen their club plagued with off-field issues and suffer a final-day relegation.

The Valley faithful do not seem impressed by this latest ESI update and many have taken to Twitter to vent their frustration.

Read their reaction here:

We don’t want him. Surely Lee Bowyer, who has acted with great integrity and shown such tremendous loyalty to this club which he has worked so hard for, can’t put up with this. It’ll surely be the final straw. — Joel Dungate (@JNJD42) August 9, 2020

@RichCawleySLP just wondering, Dave Jones would have final say on transfers? Doesn’t Bowyer have “final say” written into his contract, or is that not actually the case? Worrying times. — Daniel Williams (@Danny94Williams) August 9, 2020

Classic example of jobs for the boys! Not needed. Not wanted. Don’t let him anywhere near the club. — Dan T (@DRT1984) August 9, 2020

Do me a favour. I would dread to think where we would be without Bowyer / Gallen. Clueless move. — Matthew swinburne (@matthew_swinny) August 9, 2020

Over our dead bodies. — John Sterne (@sternejohn) August 9, 2020

Dave Jones another harbinger of doom for the dire state of ESi & #cafc Liquidation is round the corner if Charlton fans don’t force out Farnell, Elliott & Jones. — TFT7797 (@TFT7797) August 9, 2020

Don’t want him anywhere near our club — Marc (@Marc_CAFC) August 9, 2020